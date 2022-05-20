NEWS
Yoruba Nation agitators plan mega rally in US to demand separate nation, release of Kanu
oruba Nation agitators have disclosed their plan to conduct a mega rally in the United States on the 9th of June, 2022.
This was made known in a flyer released by All Yoruba Self Determination Groups and Media In Diaspora, a group agitating for the actualisation of the Yoruba Republic.
According to the group, the rally will be held at the US Department of State 2201 C St NW. Washington DC 20520.
The rally is to call for the actualisation of Yoruba sovereign state and the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Nigerian Government.
Kanu, a British-Nigerian political activist who advocates for the secession and independence of Biafra from Nigeria, has been detained since June 2021 by Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) following his rendition to Nigeria from Kenya.
The trial of Kanu resumed on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
The court authorities dismissed some of the stringent conditions surrounding Kanu’s trial and ordered that Kanu should be allowed to watch football matches.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Buhari on condolence visit to UAE
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Dubai on a condolence visit over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates.
Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 on May 13, 2022.
The country’s ministry of presidential affairs had declared a 40-day state mourning with flag flown at half-mast and the suspension of work in the public and private sectors for three days.
Buhari departed Nigeria on Thursday and arrived in Dubai in the early hours of Friday.
He was accompanied by Zubairu Dada, minister of state foreign affairs; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy; Mohammed Bello, minister of federal capital territory, and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation.
Below are photos.
NEWS
Protest in Abuja over council chairmen tenure extension
Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory have taken to the streets to protest the tenure extension of six area councils’ chairmen and councillors.
The chairmen and councillors’ terms in office elapsed on Thursday and the newly-elected officials were supposed to be sworn in today.
But the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, cited a court judgement and extended the officials’ tenure by one year.
Displeased by the extension, residents in the Gwagwalada Area Council on Friday morning took to the streets.
The residents, who barricaded the roads and made bonfires, are demanding a reversal of the decision.
The incident, it was gathered, obstructed vehicular movements in the area.
NEWS
Nigerian government moves to end ASUU, poly lecturers strikes, begins arrears payment
The Federal Government has commenced the payment of minimum wage arrears, which it owed lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as part of efforts to end ongoing strikes by the unions, The PUNCH has learnt.
The National President of ASUP, Dr. Anderson Ezeibe, and the Chairman, ASUU FUTMinna, Dr. Gbolahan Bolarin, confirmed this in separate interviews in Abuja on Thursday.
The two unions are currently on strike following the inability of the government to meet their demands including the payment of minimum wage arrears and release of revitalisation funds, among others.
While ASUU commenced its strike on February 14, 2022, ASUP is currently on an initial two-week warning strike.
Confirming the payment on Thursday, Ezeibe, however, said that was just the beginning.
He said, “The government has started responding. They just started paying the salary/minimum wage arrears, the one they have refused to pay.
“However, that is just one of the demands, so we have not reached anywhere. They have not attended to the others, but I can confirm that people have started receiving alerts of the arrears owed.”
Also, Bolarin, said, “Some of my members got alert of their minimum wage arrears; their salaries are still pending.”
Latest News
- “Congratulations” Chris Brown writes after his ex-girlfriend Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky
- PHOTOS: Buhari on condolence visit to UAE
- Protest in Abuja over council chairmen tenure extension
- Nigerian government moves to end ASUU, poly lecturers strikes, begins arrears payment
- 2023: IPOB threatens South-east politicians, says no rallies amid attacks
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian students’ association threatens to shut down all international airports over prolonged ASUU’s strike
-
NEWS1 day ago
VIDEO: Tension as Okada riders, policemen clash in Lagos
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Juventus give Arsenal three players in exchange deal for Giorgio Chiellini’s replacement
-
NEWS1 day ago
Army Major commits suicide 3 days to court-martial verdict
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EFCC arrests ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Ganduje removes Kwankwaso red cap from supporter’s head, replaces it with Tinubu’s cap
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Aubameyang announces retirement
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Man Utd warn Barcelona over De Jong transfer