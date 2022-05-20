Yoruba Nation agitators plan mega rally in US to demand separate nation, release of Kanu

oruba Nation agitators have disclosed their plan to conduct a mega rally in the United States on the 9th of June, 2022.

This was made known in a flyer released by All Yoruba Self Determination Groups and Media In Diaspora, a group agitating for the actualisation of the Yoruba Republic.

According to the group, the rally will be held at the US Department of State 2201 C St NW. Washington DC 20520.



The rally is to call for the actualisation of Yoruba sovereign state and the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Nigerian Government.

Kanu, a British-Nigerian political activist who advocates for the secession and independence of Biafra from Nigeria, has been detained since June 2021 by Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) following his rendition to Nigeria from Kenya.



The trial of Kanu resumed on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court authorities dismissed some of the stringent conditions surrounding Kanu’s trial and ordered that Kanu should be allowed to watch football matches.