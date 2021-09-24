Yoruba Nation agitators, others stage mega protest as Buhari addresses UNGA on Friday

The streets adjoining the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Manhattan, New York will today get unusually busy more than it has been since Tuesday when the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, opened the 76th session of the General Assembly with a wake-up call on world leaders to tackle COVID-19 and climate change.

Leaders of South Africa, Iraq and Libya’s national unity government, yesterday, took the floor of the hallowed UN auditorium to give their addresses on the third day at the UNGA.

Today, President Muhammadu Buhari will be the second head of state to address the high-level session around 9:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. local time), where he is expected to speak on the theme of the conference and other issues.

While he gets set for the big stage, a group of Nigerians, who are members of the self-determination agitators, under the auspices of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), have vowed to go ahead with the grand finale of its one-million-man freedom march at the UN headquarters today.

The indigenous people of the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria had staged what it tagged ‘Million-Man Freedom March’ on September 14 and 15 opposite the UN headquarters to show before the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech and other criminalities being aided by the Buhari-led government.

Also, a socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, has expressed readiness to storm New York with other activists to ‘harass’ President Buhari back to Nigeria. The former presidential aide made this known via a live video on his verified Facebook page yesterday.

Reno, who expressed sadness over the current security and economic situations of the country, said he is currently in the United States for the mission.

“Join me tomorrow at 12noon for #HarassBuhariOutOfNewYork 829 second Avenue New York. I paid heavily to come to New York just because of my love for Nigeria. I’m doing this because when the President came to power, the Nigerian debt was just N12 trillion but as I speak to you now, the country’s debt has multiplied by three, we now have N36 trillion.”

Chairman of NINAS, Prof. Banji Akintoye, equally accused the Federal Government of sponsoring a counter protest at the UN headquarters. He alleged that the Federal Government has started hiring black foreigners living in the United States with $500 per head to stage a pro-Buhari and One Nigeria March at the same venue of their NINAS mega protest.

Akintoye, in a statement, yesterday, by NINAS Director of Communications, Maxwell Adeleye, vowed that the will of the people would prevail no matter how the Federal Government tries to scuttle the NINAS grand finale march.

He said: “The Friday grand march in New York shall be historic, hence, the Nigerian government is jittery. The ring leader of government officials and a top Lagos journalist are now in New York to start hiring black people who will pretend as Nigerians to stage a Pro-Buhari and One Nigeria Protest to counter NINAS.

“But we refuse to be rattled. We shall not be intimidated. No oppressor has ever triumphed against the collective will of the people. The people are the government and power belongs to the people. The people make the Constitution.

“We will demonstrate and expose before the world the rape of our ancestral land and hijack of our assets and sovereignty by the Fulani-controlled Nigerian Government.”