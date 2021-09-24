NEWS
Yoruba Nation agitators, others stage mega protest as Buhari addresses UNGA on Friday
The streets adjoining the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Manhattan, New York will today get unusually busy more than it has been since Tuesday when the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, opened the 76th session of the General Assembly with a wake-up call on world leaders to tackle COVID-19 and climate change.
Leaders of South Africa, Iraq and Libya’s national unity government, yesterday, took the floor of the hallowed UN auditorium to give their addresses on the third day at the UNGA.
Today, President Muhammadu Buhari will be the second head of state to address the high-level session around 9:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. local time), where he is expected to speak on the theme of the conference and other issues.
While he gets set for the big stage, a group of Nigerians, who are members of the self-determination agitators, under the auspices of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), have vowed to go ahead with the grand finale of its one-million-man freedom march at the UN headquarters today.
The indigenous people of the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria had staged what it tagged ‘Million-Man Freedom March’ on September 14 and 15 opposite the UN headquarters to show before the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech and other criminalities being aided by the Buhari-led government.
Also, a socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, has expressed readiness to storm New York with other activists to ‘harass’ President Buhari back to Nigeria. The former presidential aide made this known via a live video on his verified Facebook page yesterday.
Reno, who expressed sadness over the current security and economic situations of the country, said he is currently in the United States for the mission.
“Join me tomorrow at 12noon for #HarassBuhariOutOfNewYork 829 second Avenue New York. I paid heavily to come to New York just because of my love for Nigeria. I’m doing this because when the President came to power, the Nigerian debt was just N12 trillion but as I speak to you now, the country’s debt has multiplied by three, we now have N36 trillion.”
Chairman of NINAS, Prof. Banji Akintoye, equally accused the Federal Government of sponsoring a counter protest at the UN headquarters. He alleged that the Federal Government has started hiring black foreigners living in the United States with $500 per head to stage a pro-Buhari and One Nigeria March at the same venue of their NINAS mega protest.
Akintoye, in a statement, yesterday, by NINAS Director of Communications, Maxwell Adeleye, vowed that the will of the people would prevail no matter how the Federal Government tries to scuttle the NINAS grand finale march.
He said: “The Friday grand march in New York shall be historic, hence, the Nigerian government is jittery. The ring leader of government officials and a top Lagos journalist are now in New York to start hiring black people who will pretend as Nigerians to stage a Pro-Buhari and One Nigeria Protest to counter NINAS.
“But we refuse to be rattled. We shall not be intimidated. No oppressor has ever triumphed against the collective will of the people. The people are the government and power belongs to the people. The people make the Constitution.
“We will demonstrate and expose before the world the rape of our ancestral land and hijack of our assets and sovereignty by the Fulani-controlled Nigerian Government.”
LASEMA averts another petrol explosion in Lagos
Prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Tuesday, September 21, prevented another petrol explosion at the Abule Ado area of the state.
A quick response to a distress call through LASEMA’s 767/112 toll free lines, averted the ugly incident, following an upturn of a petroleum tanker loaded with 50, 000 litres of petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).
It was learnt that recovery operation of the 50, 000 litres capacity tanker, which commenced at 4:59p.m. with quick security of the incident site and public enlightenment, LASEMA and its primary stakeholders saved the day.
The upturned petroleum tanker with unknown registration number, which was filled to capacity, fell and spilled its contents a few metres away from two schools (one public and the other private), which were visited by the LASEMA Response Teams for preventive and protective purposes.
The schools were enlightened during the operation that terminated at 22:27p.m., on the dangers of their continued stay close to the incident site before being evacuated to safety.
The agency said it intervened in 1,163 incidents as of August 31, 2021. Available data shows that out of the 1,163 recorded incidents in which LASEMA intervened from January to August, Lagos had experienced 26 fallen truck/tankers, five oil tanker spillages, two oil tanker explosions, 284 tanker accidents, seven truck/tankers on fire, 41 trailer accidents, 355 road crashes, with 48 medical emergencies and one pipeline explosion.
Speaking on the Abule Ado intervention, LASEMA DG/CEO, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said: “Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the incident scene, a tanker with an unknown registration number loaded with 50,000 litres of PMS belonging to Petrocam Petroleum was seen upturned.
“Further investigation revealed that the tanker driver due to the bad state of the road accidentally ran into a pothole and lost its balance, this resulted in the incident and in spillage of the fallen tanker’s contents.
“The LASG firemen were on ground to contain the spillage.
However this incident happened a few metres away from a government school, Satellite Primary and Secondary Schools and also, a private school.
“The team has however visited the two schools to make sure all pupils and teachers are evacuated from the premises.
EFCC arrests 26 internet fraud suspects in Delta
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested 26 internet fraud suspects in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, in a statement said the operation was carried out after a verified intelligence.
The suspects are Ezeabia Lucy, Ossai Chioma, Okoh Ekene, Okoduwa Bright, Jefferey Nwabunike, Egonu Ikechukwu, Onwudiachi Martins, Ofili Junior, Ejimofor Celestine.
Joseph Diamond Olisa, Frank Sunday, Calvin Emmanuel Ojara, Afoye Powede Joshua, Chima Bright Ojara, Micheal Emmanuel Chukwuka, Okonkwo Chukwuemeka Promise.
Iyoha Oseiwe Frankie, Ezeabia Prince Chinedu, Ohuhwai Charles. Adudu Nonso, Jude Omonike Akon, Chibuike Nnanna Ife, Bieni Collins, Ebuka Ekechi, Ossai Okey and Chukuma Paul.
They were picked up at locations in Chiemeke Onochie IV, Parkacin and Jonathan Monye streets in Asaba.
EFCC accuses them of impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and defrauding foreign nationals.
Lexus RX350 (Reg: ASB-436-AM), Toyota Camry SE (Reg: BKW-132-MT), Lexus RX350 (Reg: KTU-126- FP), Toyota Corolla (EYC-AMB-3), Toyota Venza, land documents, phones, laptops and other incriminating items were recovered.
The suspects will be charged to court after further investigations are concluded.
Court throws out AMCON’s suit against Buhari
A Federal High Court in Abuja has thrown out the suit filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) against Senator Buhari Abdulfatai.
Justice Inyang Ekwo made the decision on Thursday after he discovered that AMCON fraudulently obtained an order to seize houses belonging to Senator Buhari over alleged N600m debt.
Justice Ekwo issued the March 25 order temporarily empowering AMCON appointed receiver to take over the property allegedly pledged by the Senator when his company – Abadat Ventures Ltd – got the loan from GTB.
Justice Inyang Ekwo found that AMCON misled and concealed facts from the court in obtaining the ex-parte order issued on March 25, 2021, on the basis of which AMCON took possession of the Senator’s property, including 12 St. Petersburg Street, Wuse 2 and Plot 516 off Misau Crescent, off Birnin Kebbi Crescent, Garki 2 (both in Abuja).
Justice Ekwo said AMCON concealed the fact that the Senator and his company filed a suit as far back as 2013 (FHC/ABJ/CS/746/13) challenging the legitimacy of the alleged debt.
The judge, however, upheld the arguments by the lawyer to the Senator and his company – Ahmed Raji (SAN) to the effect that the suit filed by AMCON in March this year, while the 2013 suit was still pending, amounted to an abuse of the court process.
Justice Ekwo rejected arguments by the AMCON lawyer, who had relied on the provisions of sections 33(a) and 39(c) of AMCON Act (2019), and held that both sections were inapplicable because they were enacted during the pendency of the earlier suit filed by the Senator and his company.
“lt is only just and proper that the action filed since 2013 be concluded before the first claimant (AMCON) can take further action on the property,” the judge said.
He added that AMCON Act 2019 cannot apply to a suit filed in 2013 before the amended AMCON Act became effective.
“I have noted that when the claimants filed this action by their ex-parte motion for interlocutory possession, dated 11th March 2021, which this court granted on 25th March 2021, no averment in the affidavit in support thereof made any mention of an existing action in court.
“I believe that, if that was done, the court would have made orders requisite in the circumstances of this case.
“It can therefore be said that the order of this court on the motion ex-parte of the claimants was not made upon full disclosure of material facts by the claimants.
“Where the court discovers that it has been made to make an order upon non-disclosure of relevant and material facts, such order is liable ex debito justitiae (as of right) to be set aside.
“I find that the claimants filed this action during the pendency of suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/746/2013 – Abadat Ventures Ltd. & Anor v. Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria & Anor – which subject matter is the same as that of this case and the parties are the same, amount to a multiplicity of a suit on the same subject matter and between the same parties.
“In such situation, the later action is considered an abuse of process of Court and I so hold.
“I make an order setting aside the order make on the ex-parte motion by the Claimants in this case on 25th March 2021.
“I also make an order dismissing this case for being an abuse of process of the court.
“The claimants should know what to do if they have any right to protect or claim in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/746/2013 – Abadat Ventures Ltd. & Anor v. Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria & Anor. The law is clear on such situation,” Justice Ekwo held.
