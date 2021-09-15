Yoruba Nation agitators hold second day of protests at UN headquarters to demand referendum

The Indigenous People of Biafra has accused the Ghanaian government of conniving with its counterpart in Nigeria to hound its members residing in Ghana.

According to IPOB, Ghana arrested 107 Nigerians of Igbo extraction and repatriated 25 of them to Nigeria, while the rest could not be accounted for.

It also lamented the invasion of Ghanaian security agencies in a church where members of the group were holding a meeting and detained for 14 days.

The Nnamdi Kanu-led group, however, urged the President of Ghana, Nana Addo to turn a new leaf by becoming a friend of IPOB and Biafra agitators in his country or face the music.

These statements were contained in a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

It partly read, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the arrest, intimidation, harassment and incessant torture and humiliation of Biafrans living in Ghana by Ghana government and its security agencies.

“It’s quite unfortunate that the Government of Ghana has made itself a willing accomplice to the oppressive Fulani -controlled Nigerian Government to suppress the agitation for Biafra restoration. But Biafra is irrepressible no matter how hard the enemies try.

“We still remember the role played by Ghana during the genocidal war unleashed on the good people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970. IPOB has not forgotten how Ghana refused to help the children of Biafra during that war of annihilation by the Nigerian government supported by British authorities in their botched bid to annihilate Biafra from the surface of the earth.

“It is shameful and unfortunate that the Ghana government and her security operatives could arrest Biafrans living in their country; about 107 people in their monthly meeting, could detain and deport 25 people of them to Nigeria and others were nowhere to be found.

“Our family in Ghana are still looking for the whereabouts of them, we are telling the good people of Ghana to look for our people living in Ghana and produce them to the Biafrans government or they are ready for the consequences.

“We are looking for 82 citizens of Biafra in Ghana. Ghana arrested 2 years citizens of Biafra and detained her incommunicado for two weeks in Ghana prison yards without taking them to court.

“Recently Ghana government led by Nana Dankwa Akufua Ado and his security agencies renewed their hatred of the people of Biafra. Since 2019 till date Ghana government and her partners in crime have been clamping down on Biafra businesses in Ghana. This is shere wickedness.

“As if that were not enough, they again arrested all IPOB members who were in their monthly meeting in a church and wickedly detained them for 14 days without communication or access to their beloved ones. Ghana under Nana Addo decided to be harsh to innocent Biafrans because they want to impress Nigeria for selfish interests.”

The secessionist group added in the statement that the continent’s regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States must call the Ghanaian President to order.

“It is only shameful for the Ghanaian government and her security operatives to arrest IPOB members thinking that their support to the Fulani government of Nigeria would save them when Biafra comes. Ghana must understand that Biafra restoration is a divine mandate which no mortal can stop.

“It’s only unfortunate that fellow indigenous Africans are conniving with migrant Fulanis to annihilate their brothers. Ghana under Nana Addo is embarking on a dangerous mission. We have come to realise that Ghana and Kenya have decided to make themselves enemies of Biafra just to please the oppressive Nigerian government for selfish gains,” the statement added.