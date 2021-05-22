Yoruba actor, Sanyeri begs masquerade association for forgiveness

Yoruba actor, Olaniyi Afonja has apologized to adherents of traditional religion after he depicted masquerades in a film he acted .

A picture of Afonja and 2 other popular Yoruba actors wearing the costumes of masquerades was posted on social media some few days ago.

The two other actors were Femi Adebayo and Kamilu Kopo.

The picture sparked outrage among traditional worshippers who felt the actors portrayed masquerades as evil and irreligious.

However, Afonja, who is fondly referred to as Sanyeri has come out to clarify and state his own position.

In a post on social media on Friday, Afonja stated that the picture in question was from a film he did about six years ago, noting that he had begged leaders of the masquerade association when they expressed their rejection of the film then.

He noted that he had since produced a film, Alagba fully devoted to masquerades.

According to him, he used the film to correct the belief that masquerades are bad omens, noting that the film changed the narrative and reintroduce the masquerade as a colorful, playful and benign entity.

He stated that he had no intention to arouse fear or stir up or incite hatred towards any religion.

He again begged the masquerade association for forgiveness over the film.

He said he was offering the apology on behalf of himself and the two other actors.