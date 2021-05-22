CELEBRITIES
Yoruba actor, Sanyeri begs masquerade association for forgiveness
Yoruba actor, Olaniyi Afonja has apologized to adherents of traditional religion after he depicted masquerades in a film he acted .
A picture of Afonja and 2 other popular Yoruba actors wearing the costumes of masquerades was posted on social media some few days ago.
The two other actors were Femi Adebayo and Kamilu Kopo.
The picture sparked outrage among traditional worshippers who felt the actors portrayed masquerades as evil and irreligious.
However, Afonja, who is fondly referred to as Sanyeri has come out to clarify and state his own position.
In a post on social media on Friday, Afonja stated that the picture in question was from a film he did about six years ago, noting that he had begged leaders of the masquerade association when they expressed their rejection of the film then.
He noted that he had since produced a film, Alagba fully devoted to masquerades.
According to him, he used the film to correct the belief that masquerades are bad omens, noting that the film changed the narrative and reintroduce the masquerade as a colorful, playful and benign entity.
He stated that he had no intention to arouse fear or stir up or incite hatred towards any religion.
He again begged the masquerade association for forgiveness over the film.
He said he was offering the apology on behalf of himself and the two other actors.
CELEBRITIES
Actress, Caroline Danjuma puts her boobs on display while posing in sheer shirtdress
Caroline Danjuma has released hot photos of herself on Instagram.
The mum-of-three struck several suggestive poses while clad in a sheer white shirtdress with a plunging neckline, displaying ample cleavage.
The dress stuck to her oiled skin, clinging to her curves, and left little to the imagination.
“Hurricane,” her caption on one of the photos reads.
CELEBRITIES
Ifu Ennada shares new raunchy photos
Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has taken to Instagram to share new raunchy photos.
The reality show star who stylishly flaunted her boobs, also hinted on “having a man”. Ennada wrote;
Weekend About to Be. Meanwhile someone should tag a Bra Vendor in the comment section, my Man has decided to go underwe*r shopping for me…can’t have me out here showing “our property”
CELEBRITIES
Naira Marley reacts after being criticized for his abnormal sexual fantasies
Controversial Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has said that he has the right to a threesome after being lambasted for his wild sexual fantasy.
This comes after the 31-year-old singer took to his social media handle to reveal his sexual desire and fantasy to the world.
According to Naira Marley, via his instastories talked about how he’d love to have sex with a mother and her daughter, furthering revealed wanting ‘some’ on a cab with an Igbo driver on the wheels.
However, the sexual statements sparked outrage leading to a tongue lashing amongst Nigerians on social media, who openly condemned and criticized him for such an abnormal sexual fantasy.
Reacting to the outrage, Naira Marley via his verified Twitter, made clear his rights to have a threesome as long as it’s consensual and legal. He also noted that he’d only trying to be himself.
Taking to his Twitter handle, He wrote; ”Maybe My thoughts are wild. They tell you to be yourself, but when you be yourself, they are quick to judge you. I have the right to a threesome as long as it’s consensual and legal.”
Trending
-
NEWS6 days ago
#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
-
Jobs6 years ago
Job vacancies at Sokoto State University
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Priest rapes lesbian!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Cows hit the gym!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 things women care about more than men’s size of penis
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 questions you should ask before having sex with someone!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari’s ex-in-law wanted for ‘fraud’ finally opens up on being wanted for $65m fraud