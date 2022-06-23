Yoruba actor, Baba Atoli is dead

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson.

According to court documents on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes.

Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday.

The teen listed her name change reason as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father [Elon] in any way, shape or form.”

Musk, 50, previously claimed he supported transgender issues. However, he came under fire in 2020 for criticizing the use of preferred pronouns.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he tweeted at the time, adding, “Pronouns suck.”

On the other hand, mom Justine expressed how proud she was that Vivian was living authentically, quoting her on Twitter.

“‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18-year-old said to me,” Wilson, 49, wrote after news of Vivian’s gender and name change petition began circulating online.

She then continued the conversation, quoting the child as saying, “I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.”

Wilson then told the teen, “I’m very proud of you,” to which Vivian replied, “I’m proud of myself!”

In addition to Vivian, Musk shares the teen’s 18-year-old twin brother, Griffin, with ex-wife Justine, along with 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.

The SpaceX founder also has two children with ex-girlfriend Grimes — son X AE A-XII, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 6 months.