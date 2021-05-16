Yomi Fabiyi set to release new film, ‘Oko Iyabo”

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has concluded plans to release a new film titled “Oko Iyabo”.

The film centers around Olanrewaju James, popularly known as, “Baba Ijesha”.

Fabiyi has been an unapologetic sympathiser towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest on April 22 for allegedly defiling and molesting Comedienne Princess’s foster daughter.

The new film takes its title from Fabiyi’s various battles with his colleague in the movie industry, Iyabo Ojo on the matter.

The duo have been at loggerheads over their contradictory views on the case.

Recalled that Ojo and her friends had on April 29 staged a protest against the alleged plan to release Baba Ijesha on bail.

To counter Ojo, Fabiyi last week Wednesday held a peaceful protest to demand the release of the disgraced actor.

The feud between them took a turn for the worst as Iyabo slammed a N100 million lawsuit against Fabiyi for alleged defamation.

Few hours after Ojo slammed the lawsuit against him, Fabiyi in a series of posts on his Instagram page described the suit as lacking merits.

A release date for the new film is yet to be set.