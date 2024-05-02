The long-awaited day for Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi is finally here as the Yoruba actor finally unveiled his new house to the world.

In January, the actor started the year with a new house, which he dedicated to his mother.

The actor revealed that he was proud to say that after a successful world tour with his new movie, his new house is one of his testimonies. He used himself as an proof that male actors also record success in the industry, and not just the females.

Yomi Fabiyi announced that he would be throwing a housewarming party in May in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Keeping to his words, on Tuesday, the controversial actor held a star-studded housewarming party which had in attendance Kemi Afolabi, Ijebu, Mama Rainbow, KS1 Malaika, Toyosi Adesanya, Peju Ajiboye, Remi Sururu, Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan and others.

One of the highlights of the event was when the actor was presented with a cash gift of N10 million from a real estate company.

Last year, Yomi Fabiyi shared a deep message as he was honored with a street named after him, Yomi Fabiyi Street.

The movie star and filmmaker stated that when one is doing good and people are brainwashed to curse and hate one, it will all turn to prayers and blessings.

In other news, Yomi had cried out over his unjust sufferings, as he noted how many tried to pull him down and blackmailed him, especially those he helped up the ladder.

The movie star noted how his fans and followers can bear witness to what life has thrown his way in recent times for being nice and standing by what is right.