‘Yes Daddy’: Peter Obi admits phoning Bishop Oyedepo

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for Labour Party in the last general election, has confirmed having a private phone call with David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

However, he denied describing the election as a religious war.

Obi disclosed this while speaking on Arise Television as a featured guest on Monday night

A leaked conversation allegedly between Obi and Bishop Oyedepo had previously surfaced where Obi was heard pleading with the cleric to help sway support and votes of Christians in southwestern states and Kogi.

In the leaked audio conversation which was said to have taken place before February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi was heard describing the poll as a ‘religious war that must be won’.

The leaked audio of the conversation had caused backlash and criticism for Obi.

But speaking with Arise TV on Monday night, Obi, responding to a question on whether the phone call christened ‘Yes Daddy’ actually took place, admitted having a private conversation with the Bishop to beg him for support, stating however, that he never described the poll as ‘religious war’.

He said, “Call it whatever you want to call it. Whatever anyone wants to make of it. I am not a religious bigot. Do you think I can just pick a phone and say ‘religious war’? No, I was even begging the bishop to help me ask his people to vote, which was what I was doing for six months – begging. I wasn’t saying ‘catch him’, ‘kill him’, ‘force it’. I was even begging. That shows that I continued to look for votes by begging. There were so many things we tried to do but they were not okay.”