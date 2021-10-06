POLITICS
Yakubu raises alarm over Anambra governorship election, says security never been this urgent
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has painted a rather disturbing situation report on the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, saying never before in nation’s history was the importance of governorship election security as urgent as it is today in Anambra.
The INEC boss, who raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state on Tuesday, also expressed worry over the safety of his staff, voters and security personnel during the November 6 governorship election in the state.
Claiming that the situation in the state had deteriorated from what it was the last time a meeting of stakeholders was held on the Anambra election, Yakubu has requested for some 26,000 more staff to be deployed as well as asking for protection in no fewer than 6,000 locations in the state.
Yakubu spoke at a meeting with security agencies on election matters in Abuja, where the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungunu, blamed security breaches and the increasing violence on those he described as separatist agitators, further declared that electoral facilities and materials could become targets of attacks during the election.
However, speaking on the dire situation in Anambra, Yakubu lamented that never before in Nigeria’s history had the importance of election security in a governorship election been this urgent.
He said, “The Commission is aware that this is by no means an easy task. We appreciate the enormous challenges that the security agencies are presently facing in Anambra State, which entail not only securing the electoral process, but also enforcing law and order generally. This is particularly worrisome because the security agencies have also become prime targets of these mindless attacks.
“It is in the light of these recent and seemingly escalating threats to the election that the Commission has convened this emergency meeting. We will continue to work with the security agencies and in consultation with respected opinion leaders in Anambra State and the National Peace Committee to ensure that these hit-and-run attacks do not derail the electoral process.
“The Commission is particularly concerned about the safety of voters and Election Day staff, including security officials, who have also become the targets of these attacks. The thousands of young Nigerians that we intend to deploy for the election, most of them National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and university students, need to be reassured of their personal safety.
“At the same time, deployment for the election will involve the movement of huge consignments of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the 21 local government areas of the state, 326 wards or registration areas and 5,720 polling units.
“That means over 6,000 locations to be protected. If we add that to about 26,000 officials that will be deployed for the election, we begin to appreciate the magnitude of the challenge of securing the Anambra governorship election, which is only thirty-two (32) days from today.”
He told the security meeting that from the reports INEC had received, the goal of many of the attackers was that the governorship election must not hold.
According to him, “This is worrisome for the Commission. We are deeply concerned that specific electoral facilities and materials could once more become targets of attack. Recall that in May this year, our state office at Awka was attacked and all the non-sensitive materials assembled for the election at the time were destroyed.
“In addition, our store, collation centre and the main office building were either totally or substantially damaged. The Commission also lost several vehicles to be used for the election.”
He said though the commission had almost fully recovered from the attacks, as the destroyed buildings had either been completely repaired or were nearing completion, whilst they had fully replaced the materials destroyed.
He explained that the rapid recovery has only been possible, because the Anambra election was an off-season poll, adding: “We have sourced some of these materials such as the 326 electric generators and vehicles destroyed in the attack from neighbouring states. However, should we again lose vital materials and facilities, the ongoing preparations will be adversely affected.”
He, however, assured the people of Anambra State that the Commission was determined to proceed with the election as scheduled.
To underscore this determination, he said, “The Commission is implementing two more activities on the Timetable for the election in the next few days. The register of voters will be presented to political parties in Awka on Thursday 7th October 2021. On the same day, the Commission will publish the final list of candidates for the election.”
He declared that the commission was confident that at the end of this meeting, it would firm up on specific measures necessary to further guarantee the safety of all persons involved in the election from the voters to election officials, observers, media organisations and the security of election materials.
He informed the security meeting that INEC had received briefings and reviewed preparations for the election, saying, “You may also recall that a major concern raised by members was the security situation in the state in particular and the adjoining states in general and how this might affect preparations and possibly, the conduct of the election.”
Unfortunately, he said the situation has deteriorated markedly since the last meeting as many innocent lives had been lost and property destroyed.
The NSA, Monguno, represented by Sanusi Galadima, said security threat posed by violent activities of separatist groups in the South-East region were bent on scuttling the election in the state in furtherance of their separatist agenda.
This, he claimed, constituted a clear and present danger to the nation’s democratic process and consolidation.
“I wish to state that ONSA is working assiduously with relevant security and intelligence agencies towards arresting the foregoing ugly trend and other associated security challenges in the South East zone and beyond.
“This determination of the presidency is already being translated into action by the recent joint Military operation code-named ‘Golden Dawn’ in the South East as well as other security operations across the country.
“This is in addition to the increasing collaboration between the federal and South East Governors towards addressing the underlying socio-economic drivers of insecurity in the region,” the NSA said.
He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of all law abiding citizens before, during and after the elections, while calling on all peace-loving Nigerians of the South East extraction to join hands with constituted authority to promote peace and development across the region and beyond.
POLITICS
‘Why I addressed Tinubu as Mr President during our London visit’ – Rep Suleja
A member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Lado Suleja (APC,Niger) has opened up on why he referred to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as Mr President during their visit to him in London last week.
Top politicians from across the country, including governors, have been thronging to London to visit Tinubu who has been there for over three months for medical attention.
Last week, during the visit of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives to the APC national leader, a lawmaker was heard referring to the former Lagos State governor as Mr President.
Like a wildfire, the video of the visit led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, went viral.
In the video, one of the lawmakers told Tinubu; “Mr President, see you soon.”
Tinubu, who is one of those said to be eyeing the presidency in 2023, responded by saying “Thank you.”
It was gathered that it was Suleja, who represents Suleja/Tafa/Gurara Federal Constituency of Niger State at the House of Representatives that addressed Tinubu as Mr President.
When contacted via phone, Suleja confirmed addressing Tinubu as Mr President and when asked if the country now has two presidents, he said: “No, we don’t have two presidents, maybe you didn’t listen to the video very well because when I said Mr President, Insha Allah followed it, which means by God’s grace.
“We are praying for him to become the future president of Nigeria. We have only one president who is President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of our party and our mentor but we are praying for Asiwaju to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and continue from where President Buhari will stop. That is what I meant.”
On why they visited Tinubu, he said; “The purpose of our visit was to see his health condition, to pray for him and wish him well. He is very okay and as you can see from the video clip, he looks fine. He stood for almost one hour addressing us.”
Suleja faulted the claims that their visit was to endorse the candidature of Tinubu for the presidency.
“No, the visit was not for endorsement, we are his loyalists, fans and he is our leader. If people are saying it is for endorsement, then it will mean President Buhari has endorsed him because it was President Buhari who first visited him.”
breaking
Attacks: INEC takes final decision on Anambra Guber election on Tuesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission will on Tuesday (today) hold an emergency security meeting in Abuja to take a final decision on the conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
There are fears that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state may hinder the conduct of the election.
Political parties and candidates have reportedly suspended their campaigns owing to the worsening security situation in the state.
Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Victor Ayodele Aluko, said on Monday that the emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting would among others deliberate on the way forward.
Asked if the INEC was considering postponing the election as a result of the insecurity in the state, he said the answer would come after today’s meeting.
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had last Wednesday expressed fears over the worsening security challenges in the state.
However, politicians and residents of Anambra yesterday expressed hope that the election would hold as planned despite the security challenges in the state.
The director of media in the Andy Uba campaign council, Afam Ogene said the election would hold and the APC was prepared for it.
A director in the campaign organization of the APGA governorship candidate, Charles Soludo, Don Adinuba, said the insecurity would not affect the election.
Adinuba, who is also the Commissioner for Information in the state, said the government was putting measures in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.
Similarly, the publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Nnamdi Nwangwu, said the party was hopeful that the election would hold and was preparing for it.
A resident of Awka, Philip Obasi, said that though there were concerns, the election would go as scheduled.
But Miss. Ngozi Uche, another resident, doubted that the election would hold as non-state actors “continue to decide when people come out and go in.”
The vice president of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Ogene-Okeke, urged the federal and state governments to give the citizens hope of safety.
“Security is the duty of the federal and state governments. They should do the needful by providing security to the people. Nobody is happy that people are being killed every day unchecked. Killing is killing either in Anambra or Zamfara,” he said.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the security challenges in the country
The Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, charged his personnel to be firm and resolute inmtaking the battle to the doorstep of the attackers.
POLITICS
2023: Lagos monarchs endorse Tinubu to succeed Buhari
Lagos monarchs within the Badagry Division have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidency.
They described Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor, as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
The traditional rulers made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) on Sunday.
They were Oba Momodu Afolabi, Onijanikin of Ijanikin; Oba Nofiu Dada Elete of Ete Kingdom; Oba Abideen Adekanbi, Osolu of Osolu Kingdom; Oba Mobadenle Oyekan Onilado of Ilado; Oba Caleb Adeniyi, Olojo of Ojo; Oba N. A. Akinyemi, Alabirun of Ikare Kingdom.
Others are Oba Taofik Adegboyega, Alahun of Imore Apapa; Oba Gausu Rasak Ovaria of Ibeshe; Oba Kasumu Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom; Oba Musiliu Adio Yussuf, Onisiwo of Tarkwa Bay; Oba Olayinka Lateef, Alado of Ado Kingdom.
The rest included Oba Adesina Asade; Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom; Oba Sherif Adesina Bello Onigbanko of Igbanko Kingdom, and Oba Josiah Ilemobade Aina, Oloto of Oto Kingdom.
SWAGA’23 National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye thanked the traditional leaders for the endorsement.
He noted that the Buhari administration will end in May 2023 and it will be fair that the presidency is zoned to South-West.
“It is widely known that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s philanthropic gestures is second to none. He equally fought for Nigeria’s democracy and performed brilliantly as a governor.
“I want to categorically submit that Tinubu’s case has gone beyond Lagos as most political parties have endorsed him in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States,” Adeyeye said.
SWAGA’23, the main body currently promoting Tinubu’s candidacy, earlier visited the Oni of Ife, Oluwo of Iwo, Alafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba, among others.
The movement is continuing further consultations, according to Kafilat Ogbara, Secretary of the Lagos chapter.
The Jagaban of Borno has been in the United Kingdom since july recuperating after a surgery. Tinubu receives guests every week even and remains silent on his return.
In August, Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi reacted to a deal the President allegedly had with the APC co-founder.
The former Rivers Governor stated that he was not privy to the “agreement” if such was ever reached.
“If there was a private meeting between President Buhari and our leader, Tinubu, I wouldn’t know.
“If it was a public APC meeting and I was not there, something must be wrong. I was not told that there was an agreement that power should be handed over to Tinubu,” he said.
Latest News
- ‘Stop asking me why I’m still single’ Actress Dayo Amusa blows hot
- Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop media parade of suspects
- Buhari raises 2022 budget proposal to N16.45trn
- Pressure mounts on US to designate IPOB terrorist organisation
- Yakubu raises alarm over Anambra governorship election, says security never been this urgent
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
How 2face Idibia attacked me for allegedly sleeping with his wife- Brymo
-
breaking1 day ago
EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife
-
POLITICS1 day ago
‘Why I addressed Tinubu as Mr President during our London visit’ – Rep Suleja
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘Don’t join IPOB’s sit-at-home’, Arewa youths tell Middle Belt region
-
NEWS1 day ago
Google marks Teachers’ Day with unique doodle
-
NEWS1 day ago
Facebook, WhatsApp Restored For Users Globally After Six Hours’ Shut Down
-
breaking1 day ago
Attacks: INEC takes final decision on Anambra Guber election on Tuesday
-
breaking1 day ago
‘My purported resignation was fake news’ – Okonjo-Iweala