NEWS
Yahoo boys: Anyone who kills for money will die this week – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Pastor David Ibiyeomie, General Overseer of Salvation Ministry has declared that all ritualists who kill to make money will die this week.
The popular gospel preacher made the declaration during a sermon at the church’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
He urged Nigerians to refrain from ritual killings, saying God has warned against the shedding of innocent blood in the quest for wealth.
He said, “If anybody has used charm to kill someone around you, this week, that person will die. God is saying, “don’t shed blood to get money”. Stop pounding children, get clean money.
“Don’t do Yahoo plus. It is demonic. Some people use their mother that gave birth to them, even their relations for money. What kind of money is that? What kind of money will make you see your blood relations dying and you are happy”?
NEWS
Abiodun Oyebanji of APC wins Ekiti govenorship election
Abiodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has emerged the winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.
Oyebanji was announced as the winner by Kayode Adebowale, returning officer for the election, after amassing a total of 187,057 votes.
“Oyebanji, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the governor-elect of Ekiti State,” the returning officer said.
Oyebanji won with a landslide victory ahead of Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party who had 82,211 and 67,457 votes respectively.
The election recorded low turnout with less than 40 percent of the registered voters coming out to vote
NEWS
ASUU accuses government of using starvation to intimidate members
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Nigerian government of attempting to use intimidation and nonpayment of their entitlements to stop their push for the revitalisation of tertiary education in the country.
The striking lecturers made this known in a circular released on Thursday by its National President, Emmanuel Osodeke.
They said in the last 16 weeks that they have been on industrial strike, the government has stopped the payment of their salaries. The ASUU president, therefore, commended the union members for their perseverance toward achieving a common goal.
The circular reads: “Our roll-over strike is 16 weeks old now. As the struggle continues, members are commended for their commitment and steadfastness in the patriotic struggle for the survival of the University system in our country.
“Members are particularly applauded for keeping faith with the Union in spite of the hardship imposed on our families as a result of the stoppage of salaries. You have made the statement loud and clear that we are not beggars and, as a result, hunger is an impotent instrument to break our resolve.
“Our iron-cast resolve has forced the government to sit down and negotiate with us. We have had five meetings with the Federal Government Team and two meetings with the Minister of Education.
“The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement of ASUU-FGN agreement is progressing smoothly and has reached an advanced stage. However, we must remain focused to the end of this struggle.
“UTAS has been tested for the 3rd time. So far NITDA has tested UTAS and USPS and will start testing IPPIS next week. We are undeterred by the antic of some government officials in this respect.
“It is clear that hunger, misinformation, distortion of facts, intimidation and other sundry acts of arm-twisting have failed to break our resolve to date; they should not break us now.”
“Ignore fake news and divisive information emanating from the social media and a section of the press. If in doubt over any issue, contact your chairperson for correct information. We are at the threshold of victory. Let us keep faith with the Union. A people united can never be defeated,” the circular added.
ASUU has been on strike for over four months to press home its demands.
The striking lecturers’ demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, use of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.
The lecturers went on strike on February 14 and have been extending it. In May, the union extended the strike by another 12 weeks.
Osodeke had said it was to give the government more time “to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.”
“The Federal Government has been grossly mishandling the crisis, fielding incompetent, arrogant ministers, and treating the education sector with disdain. It has to act quickly to end the impasse, fulfil its obligations and persuade the dons to resume work immediately,” the ASUU leader had said.
Also, the non-teaching staff of universities including Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have embarked on industrial actions after the failure of the government to meet the demands of the respective unions.
NEWS
Lagos residents protest at IKEDC office, insist on ‘No meter, No payment’
Some residents of Agege area of Lagos State on Thursday, June 16, disrupted commercial activities at the Akowonjo Business Unit of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).
The residents, under the aegis of Oko-Oba/Orile Development Union, stalled activities of the Business Unit at Ponle in the Egbeda area of the state, by blocking the entrance of the disco company.
The aggrieved residents were protesting against incessant blackouts and arbitrary billings by IKEDC.
Bearing placards with inscriptions which read, ‘No Prepaid Meter, No Payment’, ‘Say No To Unjustifiable Payment of Net Arrears’, ‘Say No to Unlawful Conduct of Ikeja Electricity Company’, ‘Say No to Illegal Account’, among others, the residents insisted that estimated billings should be stopped henceforth.
The residents insisted that they will not make any payment to IKEDC except the company provides pre-paid meters.
While speaking during the peaceful protest, Secretary of the union, Comrade Omotayo Ojo, said IKEDC is making the communities pay electricity tariffs that they did not use.
He stated said except the company fulfil its obligations, the community will not allow staffs of the company to carry out disconnections.
“We wish to state clearly that until the arbitrary billings are resolved, no staff of IKEDC will be allowed to carry out disconnections”, Ojo said.
Addressing the protesters, the Business Manager of the unit, who identified himself simply as Abayomi, promised to look into their complaints
He, however, stated that the problem could only be resolved permanently with the provision of prepaid meters promised by the government.
He noted that the government had not fulfilled its promise of supplying enough prepaid meters to the company.
“Before now, for about one and half years, the government gave us prepaid meters, and they promised they would provide others, you all read it on pages of the newspapers. We gave out the ones they gave us, ever since then, no meter came,” Abayomi added.
He promised that henceforth, the meter readings from all transformers serving the residents would be done transparently in the presence of the community’s representatives.
“We have agreed that we will be taking the readings together and be sure the billings we are giving are not out of estimation.”
