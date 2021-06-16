CELEBRITIES
‘Yahoo Boy’ – Actor, Sukanmi Omobolanle and troll fight dirty over Iyabo Ojo and best friend’s beef
Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle and a troll identified as @anuomowunmi on Instagram were caught fighting dirty over the ongoing beef between controversial actress, Iyabo Ojo and her best friend, Omo Brish.
This comes after Sunkami dropped love emojis under the comment section of Omo Brish’s lengthy post to Iyabo Ojo on Instagram.
KFN recalls that the two besties have been throwing shades at each other on the photo-sharing app and things got more intense after Iyabo released her own side of the story and also mentioned names of people involved in their issue.
Reacting to Sunkanmi Omobolanle’s comment under Omobrish’s post,
@anuomowunmi wrote; “@sunkanmi_omobolanle u won’t mind your biznez. U all are so quick to come comment when things like dis comes up. Yahoo boy actor.”
@sunkanmi_omobolanle replied with “Xcuse mi .. I believe. Say you mistake type handle .. shey awon Iran e o fe fi oju sunkun e sha .. abi werrin concern trailer with over load .. werrin join me with you ?? Jooor ooo”
“@sunkanmi_omobolanle Na u go cry over your child.”@anuomowunmi replied
See their conversation below;
CELEBRITIES
‘So much pain and disappointments but nobody to confide in’ Comedienne Princess cries out
Nigerian comedian cum actress Princess Damilola has revealed she’s been battling pains and disappointment in the last two months.
Princess had in the last few months had repeatedly made headlines after his daughter was defiled by her colleague, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.
The actress took to social media to mourn her late father, saying he would have celebrated his 69th birthday today, however, he’s no more.
Princess described her father as her gist partner and travel buddy, adding she misses him so much even though it hurts.
According to the comedienne, she has experienced lots of pain and disappointment in the last two months, and there’s no one to whom she can confide.
princesscomedian wrote: Daddy, you would have been 69 years old today. My gist partner and travel buddy, I miss you so much it hurts. so much pain and disappointments in the last two months but no one to confide in. I know you have my back always, continue to rest with God.
CELEBRITIES
Fans putting pressure on me to get married – Seyi Shay
Nigerian singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua also known as Seyi Shay has revealed that she is constantly pressured by her fans to get married and have kids, due to her celebrity status.
The Nigerian Idol judge revealed this in a chat with HipTV, noting that her fans also pressured her to release more raunchy photos on social media.
“I feel pressure from my fans to get married, have babies, have a boyfriend; that is all before the pressure to release a new single sometimes. That is really crazy. Pressure to show some more butt pictures. The pressure is high, but it is good,” the PemPe singer said.
Speaking further on how she handles the pressure, the singer, who had earlier made headlines after her verbal exchange with Tiwa Savage at a salon in Lagos, noted that it keeps her ‘gingered.’
“It is part of what keeps me gingered as well. I don’t burn myself out, and I do not overdo things,” Seyi Shay said.
I have a lot of music because I am always recording. Throughout the whole pandemic, I moved the studio to my house, and I was recording with my guys. I did not want to release just anything because I put a lot of thought before I release music out.
“I do not just put music out because somebody is putting music out and I will feel like I will be left behind if I don’t. I never do that.”
CELEBRITIES
TB Joshua’s spirit visited me after he died – Jaiye Kuti
Nigerian actress, Jaiye Kuti has claimed that the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua appeared to her in spirit shortly after he passed away.
Kuti, who narrated her encounter on her Instagram page, claimed she had never seen the Nigerian televangelist.
According to her, the cleric’s spirit visited her at home in Offa, Kwara State, the same night he died.
She claimed that her head was swollen and she saw a gentle pass of him, praying that God rests his soul in peace.
Alongside a picture of TB Joshua, she wrote, “I have never met you one on one but your spirit visited me when you died. I was in Offa alone in my room. My head was swollen and I saw a gentle pass of Him. There was something good about that soul.
”Christ was poor but feeding the people and taking care of everyone. You did the same to many. I know 2 people who truly gave their lives to Christ through Him. May the Good Lord rest your soul in peace. Pastor T.B. Joshua.” She added.
