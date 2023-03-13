Xi could visit Russia next week, sources say

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, while Moscow and Kyiv both reported intense fighting in the war’s bloodiest battle over the eastern city of Bakhmut.

A visit by Xi next week, days after he secured a third term as China’s leader, would come sooner than previously expected. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has already publicly invited Xi to Moscow without specifying a date, would be likely to portray it as a show of support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The sources briefed on the matter declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Kremlin declined to comment.

A visit by Xi to Russia would be a major event for Putin, who portrays the war in Ukraine as a conflict with the combined might of the West. Russia relies on China to buy oil and gas it can no longer sell in Europe.

China has been publicly neutral over the war, declining to ascribe blame for it while opposing Western sanctions against Russia. It has offered in recent weeks to broker peace, a proposal met with scepticism in the West.

The United States has said since last month that it believes China is considering arming Russia, which Beijing denies. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said doing so would invite World War Three.

Most reports had previously suggested a visit by Xi would not come until later: the Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.

China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February of 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, and the two sides have repeatedly reaffirmed the strength of their ties in public. China’s top diplomat visited Moscow in February during the week of the war’s first anniversary, when U.S. President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv.

The months-long fight over the ruins of Bakhmut, described by both sides as a meat grinder, has become Europe’s bloodiest infantry battle since World War Two.