SPORTS
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has revealed he has spoken to Frenkie de Jong about his future at the club.
De Jong has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, however a move has so far failed to materialise.
Xavi, speaking after a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, admitted the player could still leave because of the club’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play (FFP).
“I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie. I value him very much.
“He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play.
“He can give us a lot also as a centre back,” Xavi said.
SPORTS
Transfer: Ten Hag blocks Man Utd striker from leaving because of Ronaldo
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag will not allow Anthony Martial leave the club this summer, the UK Mirror reports.
This is because of the growing uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.
Martial has impressed Ten Hag so much on the club’s pre-season tour that he has been told he is staying put ahead of the new season.
United were open to the France international leaving permanently or going out on loan again before the September 1 transfer deadline.
But Ten Hag has blocked that decision, having seen him play over the past few weeks.
With Ronaldo’s future unsure, Ten Hag feels he cannot afford to let Martial go.
The Dutchman is confident he can get Martial back to his best and scoring regularly, but has warned the forward he must show complete focus to realise his potential.
SPORTS
Sadio Mane named African Footballer of the Year ahead of Mo Salah and Edouard Mendy
Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been crowned African Footballer of the Year for the second time.
The Senegal international, 30, received the prestigious honour at an awards ceremony on Thursday. Mane, who joined Bayern earlier this summer, won the award ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Mane scored 23 goals for Liverpool last season to help them win the FA Cup and EFL Cup. The Reds also reached the Champions League final – losing 1-0 to Real Madrid – and finished just a point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
At international level, Mane inspired Senegal to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations in February. He scored the winning spot-kick as his nation defeated Salah’s Egypt on penalties in the final. Mane scored three goals during the tournament, one more than Salah.
“Congratulations to Sadio Mane on once again being named Africa’s Player of the Year,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. “He’s an absolutely exceptional player and above all a great person, who’s a wonderful ambassador for his homeland Senegal, for the whole of football, as well as for FC Bayern and the whole Bundesliga.”
Bayern CEO Oliver Khan added: “We’re delighted about Sadio Mane’s award. FC Bayern has never before in its long history had an African Player of the Year in its ranks. This is a special honour for our club. We’re very proud that he now plays for this club and we have a lot of big goals with him.”
The African Footballer of the Year prize has been awarded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 1992. An alternative version of the gong was previously awarded by France Football – the organisers of the Ballon d’Or – between 1970 and 1994.
Salah previously won the illustrious prize in 2017 and 2018. The award was last handed out in 2019 as Mane claimed the honour. Previous winners include Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and George Weah.
Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala scooped the women’s award after helping Barcelona defender their league title, while Tottenham teenager Pape Matar Sarr – who was part of Senegal’s AFCON-winning squad – took home the men’s Young Player of the Year prize.
It was a great evening for Senegal as they also claimed the men’s National Team of the Year award and manager Aliou Cisse was named the men’s Coach of the Year. South Africa boss Desiree Ellis claimed the women’s Coach of the Year gong.
Senegalese winger Pape Ousmane Sakho won the Goal of the Year prize for scoring a stunning overhead kick, while Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club (men’s) and South Africa team Mamelodi Sundowns (women’s) were named the Clubs of the Year.
CAF also handed out an ‘Interclub’ Player of the Year award to Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy (men’s) and Ghana midfielder Evelyn Badu (women’s). The latter was also named the women’s Young Player of the Year.
SPORTS
Wayne Rooney’s DC United thrashed 6-2 by Bayern Munich as Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt score on debuts
Wayne Rooney’S DC United were thrashed 6-2 by Bayern Munich as Sadio Mane grabbed a debut goal for the German club.
Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer recently left Derby County to take charge of the MLS side that he spent two years playing for from 2018.
But he was powerless to stop the American outfit from being thrashed as he watched on from the stands at the Audi Field in Washington.
Senegalese striker Mane broke the deadlock after just five minutes.
The 30-year-old who was named the African Footballer of the Year, signed for Bayern in a £35million deal from Liverpool last month and wasted little time in making an instant impact.
He coolly slotted home a penalty after team-mate Lucas Copado was fouled inside the box.
Bayern doubled their lead moments later when Marcel Sabitzer’s shot from outside the area left DC United goalkeeper Jon Kempin wrong-footed and rolled into the net.
Mane then turned provider seconds before the break, firing in a low cross for Serge Gnabry to tuck home.
Fellow debutant Matthijs de Ligt then capped his bow following his transfer from Juventus with a goal.
The Dutch defender, on as a sub at half-time, was only on the field two minutes before he volleyed home from a corner to make it four.
Bayern grabbed a fifth through Joshua Zirkzee before DC United’s Skage Lehland pulled one back in the 54th-minute.
Theodore Ku-Dipietro then added a second for Rooney’s team in the closing stages.
But that only appeared to anger Bayern, as they scored a sixth in additional time courtesy of veteran striker Thomas Muller.
Latest News
- Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
- Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
- Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
- Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
- Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Airlines tell passengers to prepare for flight disruptions over scarcity of aviation fuel
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Chelsea Handler celebrates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finding love again after her own breakup
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
-
CELEBRITIES15 hours ago
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
-
ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
-
NEWS1 day ago
Terrorists vow to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai, flog abducted passengers