Wumi Toriola grateful as she dances her way to new age

Actress Wumi Toriola has shown her gratitude as she dances her way to her new age, which counts down in a few hours.

Wumi Toriola shared an old video from her previous birthday, which captured the moment gospel music minister Tope Alabi thrilled her with praises unto God.

The mother of one appreciated God for keeping her and wished herself in advance for her birthday.

“One year ago and God kept me

He kept me

Lord kept me

He kept me

In massive advance to me

Lord i am grateful for yet another year..

11/07

Thank you ma @tope_alabi_” Wumi Toriola captioned the video.

Congratulations pour in as Wumi Toriola completes her Master with new friends

Recall that Wumi Toriola announced the completion of her Masters Degree programme at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

She made this announcement on her verified Instagram page with a grateful message to her new friends.