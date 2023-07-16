Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola is set to make magic with her senior colleagues, Chioma Akpotha and Lola Idije.

The movie star, took to her Instagram page, to stare photos from the movie set.

One of the photos captured Wumi Toriola with Lola Idije and Chioma Akpotha, and another photo captured Wumi with only Chioma Akpotha.

Wumi revealed that the trio was about to make magic on set.

“We are out making magic”.

Wumi Toriola creates a scene as she links up with Funke Akindele, others

Similarly, weeks back, Wumi Toriola had thrown shades at her colleagues as she linked up with Funke Akindele.

In a video posted on both Wumi Toriola and Funke Akindele’s pages, Wumi described herself as Queen Latifat.

Further describing herself as a pepper body, she noted how empty vessels make the loudest.

The video captured Wumi Toriola linking up for an ad with Funke Akindele and Paschaline Alex.

“Queen Latifah!!! @wumitoriola.peper body!! Empty vessels make the loudest noise! Abeg my darling fans, tap into the Amen estate phase 3 investment and you too can become a Landowner like me and my friend Cordial!!”.

Wumi Toriola over the moon as Tiwa Savage recognizes her

Last month, Wumi Toriola was over the moon as Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage recognized her work.

Tiwa Savage, on her Instagram story, shared a hilarious clip from Wumi Toriola’s movie, featuring Odunlade Adekola as her husband.

The video captured a hilarious moment between Wumi and Odunlade as a couple, bantering with insulative words.

Sharing the video, Tiwa Savage acknowledged Wumi Toriola and Odunlade Adekola’s combination, stating, “What a duo.”

Wumi Toriola, who was over the moon to have been recognized by Tiwa Savage, shared the video on her Instagram story with an appreciation to the singer.

The mother of one declared love for Tiwa Savage for recognizing her work. She wrote, “@tiwasavage steadily on my case. Love you our queen @tiwasavage