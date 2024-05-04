“[Tyson] got clipped in the [Ngannou] fight, but he did what a champion does, and that is to get back into the fight,” Warren told Sky Sports. “He’s got a good chin, recovers, and won the fight.

“I wouldn’t look too much into that Ngannou fight. With Tyson, that’s probably his worst performance as a champion against Ngannou. You look at all his other performances, and he’s raised his game.”

Warren also explained how Fury has altered his approach since becoming a world champion in November 2015. “Years ago, when he fought [Wladimir] Klitschko, it was pure boxing. He went out there and gave him a boxing lesson in his adopted backyard in Germany.