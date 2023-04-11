Worshippers trapped as truck rams into Suleja mosque

A trailer loaded with powdered milk rammed into a mosque at Suleja, Niger State, on Tuesday, leaving at least three persons trapped.

The accident occurred around 6am when many people had left the mosque after morning prayers.

According to eye witnesses, the trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children pray.

Sympathisers were seen around the fallen vehicle which blocked part of the ever-busy Biba Road close to the popular Babangida Market.

The trailer reportedly fell down while trying to negotiate a narrow part of the road blocked by a heap of sand being used for construction of new shops.

A resident, Baba Maiunguwa said three people had been taken to Suleja General Hospital for treatment.

He said,” The accident happened after Subh (early morning prayer). Three people have been taken away to hospital including a child. Alhamdulillah, there was no death.

“We are lucky that, people have left the Mosque after the prayer. It would have been bad, because the Mosque was filled up during the prayers”.