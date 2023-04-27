World’s richest man Elon Musk reveals why he lives in tiny £40k house

Elon Musk has spoken about why he has shunned living in lavish mansions in favour of a modest three-bedroom house.

The Tesla and Space-X supremo rents the moderate property, valued at just £40,000, and has no immediate plans to upgrade.

Instead of pools, cinemas and bowling alleys, the 51-year-old has elected to reside within a 30-minute walk of SpaceX’s headquarters.

Musk has previously tweeted that he plans to sell “almost all physical possessions”.

He also took to social media to confirm that he has one “primary home” — a “$50k (£40k) house in Boca Chica / Starbase that [he rents] from SpaceX”.

“It’s kinda awesome though,” he added.

During an interview with the Full Send podcast, Musk revealed more detail about the property and admitted it’s small stature makes it impractical for entertaining guests.

“It’s a tiny, small, small house… it was right next to the rocket factory. So, I can just literally walk to the factory, it’s half an hour away,” he said.

“When friends come to stay in it, they can’t believe I live in this house… I find if I am by myself, it is fine,” he said.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Musk explained why building a more lavish home was not one of his top priorities.

“I think I do have high productivity… allocating time to building a house, even if it was a really great house, is still not a good use of time relative to developing the rockets necessary in getting us to Mars and helping solve sustainable energy,” he said.

Musk also has a prototype Boxabl Casita which covers a modest 375 square feet, which he mainly utilises as a guest house.