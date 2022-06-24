NEWS
World’s most livable cities: Vienna climbs back to its No. 1 spot. These are the biggest decliners
After two years, Vienna has overtaken Auckland as the world’s most livable city, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Vienna ranked first in 2018 and 2019, but was overtaken by Auckland, New Zealand, during the pandemic and slipped to 12th place in 2021, according to the Global Liveability Index 2022.
The EIU said that Auckland’s position on the index dipped to the 34th place this year because of higher Covid-19 infection rates and strict border controls in 2021. Although lockdowns ended in New Zealand in December, well-vaccinated cities in Europe and Canada had begun easing restrictions earlier.
However, it’s unlikely that Auckland would’ve clinched the top position in this year’s ranking even without a pandemic, according to the EIU.
“Other cities falling was why Auckland was top last time. Without Covid, it would likely be top 10, but not number one,” said Simon Baptist, global chief economist at the research and advisory firm.
Five other European cities — Copenhagen, Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt and Amsterdam — also made the top ten. Canada’s Calgary and Vancouver took the third and fifth spots respectively. Japan’s Osaka and Australia’s Melbourne shared 10th place — the only two “Asian” cities that made it to the top 10.
The 172 cities that were included in the rating were assessed on these categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
Biggest decliners
Cities in New Zealand and Australia were the biggest fallers in the EIU’s livability ranking.
New Zealand’s capital Wellington dived by 46 places, while Australia’s Adelaide and Perth lost their 2021 positions in the top 10. They are now in the 30th and 32nd place respectively.
Australian and New Zealand cities snagged six of the top 10 spots last year, but were “much, much lower down” on this year’s list as their partial reopening coincided with the spread of the more contagious omicron variant, Baptist told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Thursday.
But the EIU is optimistic that these cities would bounce back.
“We can expect to see Australian and New Zealand cities moving up the rankings next year, when we do the next round of the survey. And this will be because they will have relaxed more of their Covid restrictions,” said Baptist.
Other cities in the region saw their rankings slip as well.
Singapore fell three spots to 37th place this year, while Hong Kong dropped to 62nd place from 49th last year.
“This is a long term change, it’s not just about Covid. That is part of it. But Hong Kong’s loss of connectivity is likely to be permanent,” said Baptist, citing the decline of cultural and political freedom in the city.
Russian cities plunged
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw Moscow’s livability ranking fall by 15 places, while St. Petersburg dipped by 13 spots, the EIU reported.
“Both cities record a fall in scores owing to increased instability, censorship, imposition of Western sanctions and corporates withdrawing their operations from the country,” the report said.
The war on Ukraine also affected the rankings of other Eastern European cities that have been facing political standoffs security threats, food and energy insecurities, and rising inflation, EIU said.
For example, Poland’s Warsaw and Hungary’s Budapest saw their stability scores slip as a result of rising diplomatic tensions, the EIU added.
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was also excluded from this year’s report, and 33 new cities — 11 of them in China — were added.
The top 10
These are the world’s most livable cities and their scores, according to The Global Liveability Index 2022:
- Vienna, Austria (99.1)
- Copenhagen, Denmark (98.0)
- TIE — Zurich, Switzerland (96.3)
- TIE — Calgary, Canada (96.3)
- Vancouver, Canada (96.1)
- Geneva, Switzerland (95.9)
- Frankfurt, Germany (95.7)
- Toronto, Canada (95.4)
- Amsterdam, Netherlands (95.3)
- TIE — Osaka, Japan (95.1)
- TIE — Melbourne, Australia (95.1)
NEWS
Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye reacts to arrest of Ekweremadu, wife
Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has expressed his support for ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu amid controversy of alleged organ harvesting.
Melaye said he stands with Ekweremadu because there was no wrongdoing by the Senator.
Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested in London for allegedly plotting to harvest the kidney of a Nigerian minor.
The UK metropolitan police had arrested and charged Ekweremadu and his wife to court, but the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.
“These are serious allegations and these matters are now adjourned until 7 July back here at Uxbridge,” Magistrate Lois Sheard said.
Ms Sheard remanded both defendants in custody ahead of their hearing next month.
Sharing Ekweremadu’s letter via his Twitter handle, Melaye wrote: “Sen. Ike Ekweremadu notified the British authorities on his trip with the said boy. I stand with Ike.”
NEWS
Supreme Court set to rule on controversial Electoral Act on Friday
The Supreme Court of Nigeria will on Friday deliver judgment on the legality or otherwise of the controversial section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 .
The apex Court is set for its verdict in the suit instituted against the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice.
A notice for the judgment delivery has just been sighted, indicating that the apex Court will make its position known this morning.
The notice was served on Buhari and the National Assembly on Thursday, inviting them to appear before the court today for their judgment.
Our correspondent further observed that the suit is the only one for determination today.
Buhari and Abubakar Malami had filed the suit at the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the controversial clause in the Electoral Amendment Act 2022.
In the suit filed on April 29, Buhari and Malami, who are the plaintiffs, listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant.
Section 84 (12) has been a subject of intense litigation and political debate in Nigeria since President Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law in February this year.
Shortly after signing it into law, Buhari had asked the parliament to delete the controversial clause in the Electoral Act, but the National Assembly declined the president’s request.
According to Section 84 (12) of the legislation, “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”
NEWS
Reps want gambling operators to obtain customers’ NIN before placing bets
The House of Representatives has asked the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to include National Identity Number (NIN) as a requirement for all gaming operators in Nigeria.
The green chamber said this will enable authorities to verify and identify customers of gambling platforms.
When the lower parliament’s request is implemented, this implies that Bet9ja, BetKing, SportyBet, NairaBet and other gaming platforms in the country will require NIN from gamers before staking.
The green chamber passed the resolution during the plenary session on Thursday following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Ibrahim Isiaka, a lawmaker from Ogun state.
While moving his motion, Isiaka said integrating NIN as a requirement for betting will protect the customers and operators in the sector.
“The global gaming market is undoubtedly a huge one estimated to generate between $400 to $500 billion yearly and with the consistency of the current trends, by 2022, it is set to be worth around $565 billion with increasing amounts of revenues coming from online gaming in its many forms,” he said.
“When such large amounts of money are exchanged and transacted quickly through relatively anonymous interactions, there is a significant risk that criminals will be tempted to use the situation for money laundering.
“With age-restricted businesses like casinos and online gaming platforms, the critical barrier to entry for customers is age and identity verification, therefore there is an increased need for such verifications in virtual situations in order to secure both the customers and the operators.
“One of the basic purposes of the national identity Number is for identification, as it not only serves to identify the individual holder but also curbs duplication of identities.
“It is imperative for regulators to place a premium on data security of gamers and gaming operators and one readily available way to achieve this is to integrate the National identity Numbers (NIN) into the data collection of both new and existing customers.”
The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to voice vote by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house.
Subsequently, the house mandated the committee on governmental affairs to ensure compliance.
Akin Alabi, the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency, is the chairman of the committee on governmental affairs and the founder of NairaBet.
It is not clear if he will recuse himself from the committee’s legislative duty to avoid a conflict of interest.
Latest News
- Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye reacts to arrest of Ekweremadu, wife
- Supreme Court set to rule on controversial Electoral Act on Friday
- New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
- U.S. swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach at world championships in Budapest (Photos)
- World’s most livable cities: Vienna climbs back to its No. 1 spot. These are the biggest decliners
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Fans slam Normani for working with abuser Chris Brown on new song
-
NEWS1 day ago
Drama as human rights lawyer attends Supreme Court proceedings in traditional worshippers’ attire [Photos]
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Yoruba actor, Baba Atoli is dead
-
NEWS1 day ago
Popular Kaduna Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar dies at 52
-
NEWS1 day ago
Amotekun arrests suspected killers of Catholic church worshippers in Ondo
-
CELEBRITIES8 hours ago
New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
-
SPORTS1 day ago
LaLiga: Rudiger reveals who convinced him to join Real Madrid
-
SPORTS8 hours ago
U.S. swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach at world championships in Budapest (Photos)