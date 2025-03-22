



The world of boxing mourns the loss of a true heavyweight titan, George Foreman, who has passed away at the age of 76. In a heartfelt statement released on social media, Foreman’s family shared their grief: “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.” They continued to honour his legacy, stating: “A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.”

The family expressed gratitude for the support they have received and requested privacy: “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.” Foreman’s illustrious career began with a gold medal victory in the heavyweight division at the 1968 Summer Olympics, followed by turning professional the next year. His remarkable journey included dethroning the previously undefeated Joe Frazier with a second-round knockout to win the heavyweight title in 1973, reports The Mirror US Unbeaten himself, Foreman defended his heavyweight crown twice before suffering his first professional loss at the hands of Muhammad Ali in the iconic Rumble in the Jungle showdown in 1974. The bout is considered one of the greatest bouts in history, pitting two all-time greats against one another in a back-and-forth clash that saw Ali win via knockout in the eighth round. After failing to earn another world title opportunity, Foreman lost to Jimmy Young in 1977 and turned to retirement. A decade later, Foreman sensationally announced a comeback and at age 45, he defeated Michael Moorer – 19 years his junior – to clinch the unified WBA, IBF, and lineal heavyweight championship titles.

Foreman eventually dropped the WBA belt when he refused a mandatory title defence, and after defending his IBF title against Alex Schulz, the American relinquished the belt. At 46 years and 169 days old, Forman became the oldest world heavyweight champion in history. Foreman remains the oldest fighter to ever win the world heavyweight title and the second-oldest in any weight class, behind Bernard Hopkins at light heavyweight. Aged 48 with a record of 76 wins – 68 via knockout – and five losses, Foreman called time on his illustrious career in 1997. Foreman was also a world class entrepreneur, launching the George Foreman Grill. Since its inception in 1994, over 100 million units of the George Foreman Grills have been sold across the worldwide.





