The World Cup’s sexiest fan Ivana Knoll made a dramatic return at the Champions League final.

Knoll became a cult hero over the course of the competition in Qatar. Her raunchy, skin tight, Croatian outfits caused quite the stir in the Middle East, prompting the locals to lose their composure and even take pictures of her behind.

Her snowballing fame over the course of the tournament firmly reflected in her social media following. She rocked up in Qatar with 570,000 followers and departed with more than 3.2m.

However, she has not stopped there, as she and her Croatian chequered outfits have popped up at numerous other events around the world. And her next venture took her to the Turkish capital for the showcase between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Knoll several selfies of herself posing in front of City supporters. As you would expect, she picked out a trademark, white crop top complemented with some traditional Croatian chequers.

She partnered this gregarious outfit with an equally outrageous white mini skirt which just about covered her backside. It is not the first major sport she has attended this year.

The 30-year-old has also rocked up at NBA and NFL matches since the World Cup. Shortly after returning from Qatar, she was also seen partying with Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio. But while these pictures and moments would have catapulted her into the mainstream again, she still does not forget the impact of the World Cup.

“The number of people who like me around the world is almost the same as the population of my country,” she said before Croatia’s third place play-off match against Morocco.

“As regards to my Instagram account, I could never have dreamt this could happen to me.

“I came here with 570,000 followers, now I have 3.2million and that does make me smile. It is almost the same number as the population of my country.”