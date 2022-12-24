World Cup: You embarrassed Argentina, disrespected Emir of Qatar – Souness slams Martinez

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has criticised Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, saying the World Cup winner embarrassed himself and his country in Qatar.

Souness labelled the goalkeeper a ‘vulgar clown’ for his actions after collecting the tournament’s Golden Glove trophy.

After collecting the individual award in Qatar, the goalkeeper held the trophy over his groin and thrusted it forward.

Although his action got laughs from some, the Qatari dignitary standing next to Martinez did not look thrilled.

And Souness found it all a bit too rude and disrespectful to even the Emir of Qatar and the entire World watching.

“What we should be talking about more is the crude gesture Emiliano Martinez made after collecting his goalkeeper of the tournament trophy,” Souness told Daily Mail.

“Do some people really find that sort of thing funny? Martinez embarrassed himself and he embarrassed his country. He looked like a vulgar clown. If that is what he wants to be remembered for, then God help us all.

“He was also on stage with the various dignitaries and the Emir of Qatar. What respect is he showing for his hosts? For himself, even?”