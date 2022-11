Argentina suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history after Saudi Arabia completed a remarkable comeback victory at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Argentina, captained by Lionel Messi and on a 36-run unbeaten streak, were billed as one of the favourites coming into the Qatar tournament.

But goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half cancelled out Messi’s first-half penalty and gave the Saudis their greatest win.