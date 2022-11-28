World Cup 2022: Canelo Alvarez blasts Lionel Messi for ‘insulting’ Mexico in Argentina’s dressing room | Football

Canelo Alvarez has accused Lionel Messi of ‘insulting’ Mexico during Argentina’s celebrations in the dressing room after their crucial win at the World Cup.

After a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener last week, Argentina needed a victory over Mexico on Saturday to put themselves in strong contention to finish top of Group C.

Second-half goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez sealed a 2-0 win over Mexico, which puts Argentina second in Group C ahead of their final game against leaders Poland on Wednesday evening.

Argentina’s players filmed their jubilant celebrations in the dressing room after the game but Canelo, a multiple world boxing champion from Mexico, has taken exception to Messi’s conduct after video footage showed a Mexican shirt discarded on the floor on front of him.

As Messi kicked off his boot, Argentina’s talisman also caught the Mexico shirt with his foot, which also angered Canelo.

‘Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag,’ Canelo wrote on Twitter.

‘He better pray to God that I don’t find him.

‘Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country, I’m talking about Messi because of the bulls*** he did.

‘Since the Mexico shirt is on the ground, it’s already an insult. Stop bulls***ing about what was or wasn’t.’

Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Mexico (Getty)

Speaking after Argentina’s win over Mexico, Messi described the victory as ‘a weight off our shoulders’.

‘We needed this euphoria,’ said Messi.

‘The days were very long, and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around. It was a critical game. [Winning] was a weight off our shoulders, and we now have peace of mind.’

‘The first half was difficult due to the situation and the need to win. We couldn’t find spaces.

‘In the second half, we started playing our game and doing what we stand for. … The goal changed the game.’