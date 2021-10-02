BUSINESS
World Bank approves $400m credit for Nigeria
The World Bank has approved a $400million credit to Nigeria, a statement on Friday announced.
The additional financing from the International Development Association (IDA) will cover COVID-19 vaccine acquisition and deployment across the country.
As Nigeria plans to break the chain of local transmission and limit the pandemic spread, the original COVID-19 response program would be expanded to enable equitable access.
The credit would fund the purchase of vaccines for 18 per cent of the population (40 million people) and support effective deployment to 50 per cent, about 110 million.
It would also help Nigeria to strengthen its health systems and prepare for future health emergencies.
Nigeria will be having access to vaccines under the right conditions of value-for-money, regulatory approvals, and delivery time, among other features.
“This will ensure that the government meets its plans to vaccinate 51 per cent of its population in two years”, the statement read.
Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director said as Nigeria tackles the effect of a third wave, continued vaccination of citizens is important.
Chaudhuri advised citizens to always observe safety measures in order to avoid the type of lockdown effected in 2020.
CBN postpones launch of eNaira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today confirmed the postponement of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as eNaira.
Speaking to reporters, CBN spokesperson Osita Nwanisobi, explained that the decision is to give room for other key activities lined up to commemorate the country’s 61st independence anniversary.
Nwanisobi also said the apex bank and other partners were working round the clock to ensure a seamless process that will be for the overall benefit of the customer, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbanked population.
Highlighting the benefits of the eNaira, he stressed that Nigerians would be able to carry out peer-to-peer transfer to another person’s eNaira wallet as well as pay for goods and services at selected merchants.
He added that the eNaira would also help reduce the use of cash and ensure stability of the Nigerian economy.
On the readiness of banks and other financial institutions in the financial ecosystem for the launch of the eNaira, he reiterated that eNaira was a journey, explaining that not all bank customers were expected to commence transactions on the day of the launch.
He, however, assured that financial institutions in Nigeria remained key actors and were a critical part of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
Nwanisobi also noted that the CBN was mindful of concerns expressed about the eNaira, being among the first CBDCs in the world. According to him, the Bank had put a structure in place to promptly address any issue that might arise from the pilot implementation of the eNaira.
Court rules against Nigeria’s Central Bank’s levies on deposits, withdrawals in Abuja, six states
A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has ruled against the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where bank customers depositing or withdrawing a certain amount of cash are made to pay financial levies.
The imposed levies are a certain percentage of the amount deposited or withdrawn.
The judgment followed a suit filed by an Anambra State-based legal practitioner, Chijioke Ifediora, against CBN.
He argued that the policy was indeed discriminatory and that it violates Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution in Anambra, Abia, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Rivers, and FCT, where the apex bank has been enforcing the discriminatory policy, Daily Trust reports.
Ifediora said, “There is no constitutional foundation/pillar for such discriminatory policy nor is any statutory enabler for such biased circular.”
However, the counsel for the CBN, Jackson Iragunima, in his submission contended that the policy was not discriminatory.
Iragunima said it is for the well-being of the country.
He also noted that the plaintiff did not have the authority of all the citizens and corporate institutions residing in the said states and FCT to institute the action on their behalf.
But in his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice N.O. Dimgba agreed with the plaintiff that the CBN policy was discriminatory and that it offends Section 42 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).
“I have reviewed the policy document as contained in the website of the defendant (CBN) as well as the implementing circulars and I am unable to see any rational and objective justification for the selective imposition of financial penalties against residents of the named six states and the FCT for making cash withdrawals and lodgements/deposits over the stipulated threshold,” the judge said.
He also noted that the policy, rather than promote a cashless economy, it encourages the proliferation of cash by traders who rather keep their cash than lodge it and pay financial levies of 2% and 3% of the amount.
Nigeria’s economy may face major fiscal crisis says ActionAid
The ActionAid has raised the alarm that Nigeria’s economy might face a major fiscal crisis with the increasing financing of fiscal deficit with borrowings.
In a statement by the non-governmental organisation yesterday, after a virtual meeting to review the state of the nation by its General Assembly, members lamented that the fiscal deficit financed mostly by domestic and foreign borrowings has widened with high debt service payments, estimated at more than half of federally collected revenues. This, it noted poses major fiscal risk to Nigeria’s economy.
Other observations from the meeting were that Nigeria was faced with an unprecedented wave of different, but overlapping security crises – from kidnapping to extremist insurgencies – lamenting that almost every corner of the country has been hit by violence and crime with the growing insecurity being closely linked to the high rate of poverty in the country.
Attendees at the meeting also described as unhealthy the ongoing strike of medical doctors across the country, being the fourth time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the doctors saying they were being owed salaries for several months.
They lamented that many Nigerian media outlets had been reporting that patients – some with COVID-19 symptoms – were being turned away at short-staffed hospitals.
They, however, said the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution offers the opportunity for Nigerians to shape the constitution with the goal that it reflects the desires and aspirations of the citizens.
It stressed that some of the provisions to be considered vital for the uplifting the citizens out of the present socio-economic challenges included socio-economic and cultural rights as contained in chapter two of the country’s constitution; issues of gender equality and a thorough reform of the Nigeria Police.
They observed that the Twitter ban by the federal government has had severe economic costs, stating that it was a step backwards for civic engagements and threatens the civic space which has continued to shrink in recent years.
They, however, recommended that the rising public debt, unemployment, inflation, and high cost of living required the immediate embracing of fiscal federalism in absolute terms, noting that this would enable the country to break the vicious cycle of poverty, eliminate the wholesale dependence on oil which makes Nigeria a monolithic economy.
They also advised that tackling the nation’s current security challenges required increasing the manpower and welfare of all security agencies and equipping them with modern combat equipment, skills, and training, urging the government renew its partnership with neighboring countries to enhance intelligence exchange and information sharing that would help in quelling the insurgency and other sundry crimes, while calling for the state-of-the-art combat Tucano and Alpha jets newly acquired to be deployed immediately to help in further neutralizing the criminal elements with precision and bring the protracted insurgency to an end.
They urged the federal and state governments to explore different models to improve the work environment for medical practitioners, adding that health insurance must be made mandatory with sound mechanisms to prevent corruption for universal health care coverage.
