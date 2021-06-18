NEWS
Workers to pay more income tax in Lagos
The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) says personal income tax of employees in the state will now cover “income from all sources” as provided under the Finance Act (FA) 2020.
Ayodele Subair, LIRS chairman, in a circular recently released by the agency, clarified the position of the FA 2020 on the personal income tax act (PITA) which applies to Lagos tax laws.
Section 29 (2) of FA 2020 amended Section 33 (2) of PITA provided a new definition of gross income for the purpose of personal income tax.
Accordingly, “Gross Income” is defined as income from all sources, less all non-taxable incomes, income on which no further tax is payable, tax-exempt items listed in paragraph (2) of the Sixth Schedule and all allowable business expenses and capital allowances.
This implies that “all statutory contributions to national housing fund, national health insurance scheme, national pension scheme, life assurance premium and gratuities as enjoyed or subscribed to, by the taxpayer, to arrive at the gross income of a taxpayer which serves as the basis for computation of consolidated relief allowance (CRA),” Subair explained.
IMPLICATION FOR WORKERS
According to PwC, this means that employees will no longer benefit from the tax relief previously claimable on income that relates to the national housing fund, pension contribution, and other tax-exempt items usually contained in the consolidated relief allowance.
The CRA is a relief granted to taxpayers to reduce the tax burden and increase disposable income.
“The new definition means that tax exempt items should now be deducted from gross emolument before computing the CRA,” PwC said in a policy document.
“As a result, employees will no longer benefit from the additional 20 percent relief previously claimable on the portion of their income that relates to the national housing fund, pension contribution and other tax-exempt items.
“The reduction in CRA would result in higher effective tax rate and lower disposable income. Employers need to update their payroll templates or applications to ensure compliance.”
Last December, the Nigerian senate passed the 2020 finance bill, amending capital gains act; companies income tax act; industrial development (income tax relief) act; personal income tax act; tertiary trust fund act, customs and excise duties tariff; value-added tax act; stamp duties act; and electronic transaction levy.
The finance act amended the definition of gross income for the purpose of personal income tax.
Also in paragraph 33 of the Third Schedule of the PITA (and section 22 of the finance act 2020), which is a catalogue of tax-exempt items, the LISR boss said it means that “all taxable persons in employment earning the gross income of national minimum wage, (currently set at N30,00= monthly i.e. N360,000 per annum) or less are expressly exempted from paying personal income tax on the employment.”
“Additional income from other sources excluding salaried employment of taxable persons on national minimum wage or less shall be subject to tax at the applicable rate(s).”
Advertisement
It advised all taxable persons within the state to file their statutory annual income tax returns via its electronic tax platform.
NEWS
Gunmen shoot UNIBEN lecturer Aimuen dead
Unknown gunmen have murdered a lecturer in the University of Benin (UNIBEN).
Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen 33, was allegedly shot dead by his assailants last Saturday, while driving into his residence in Isihor, just few hours after he parted with his friends at Ugbowo area of the City.
It was gathered that the gunmen shot the deceased severally before fleeing the scene, without removing anything from his vehicle.
It was further gathered that the matter was immediately reported at the Ugbowo Police Division.
A colleague of the slain lecturer, Mr. Endurance Aigbe, described the incident as “tragic.”
“I was with the deceased till 8 pm in the company of other friends where we both retired to our various houses.
“I was shocked to receive a call from his wife that he has been shot dead, and l quickly joined them up at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead. I am baffled,” Aigbe said.
Aimuen , who was engaged by the Institution in 2015 in the Department of Public Administration, as a Graduate Assistant, was Lecturer II until his death.
NEWS
Court acquits Sen Nwaoboshi of N322m money laundering charge
A Federal High Court in Lagos State has discharged and acquitted Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) of a N322 million money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, held on Friday that the EFCC failed to prove the elements of the offences for which it charged Nwaoboshi.
Aneke also discharged Nwaoboshi’s two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd – on the same ground.
He held, among others, that the prosecution’s case collapsed because “bank officials were not called to testify.”
Recall that the defendants were arraigned in 2018 before Justice Mohammed Idris, who was later elevated to the Court of Appeal.
They were then re-arraigned before Justice Aneke on Oct. 5, 2018.
In the 2-count charge marked FHC/L/117C/18, the anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants committed the offence between May and June 2014, in Lagos State.
Nwaoboshi was said to have purchased a property described as Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa Lagos.
NEWS
13 injured, 25 cars destroyed in Lagos explosion
No fewer than 13 persons sustained various degrees of injuries on Thursday night following a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker explosion at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, opposite Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.
Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development on Friday.
Farinloye said the explosion threw the environment into panic due to the huge fire caused by the incident.
He said the explosion was alleged to have been caused by leakage while the LPG tanker was in motion.
“The resulting fire traveled with the wind to the premises of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza besides Sheraton Hotels, which houses different commercial outfits including a Chinese Restaurant.
“The fire was put out at about 12.30 a.m., after concerted efforts of five fire trucks from the Lagos State Fire Service and two trucks from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit.
“The initial search and rescue activities revealed that 13 persons sustained various degrees of burns. Out of this, nine are males while four are females,” Farinloye said.
According to him, the affected victims were attended to at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for First Aid.
He said four of the victims with severe injuries were later transfered to the Trauma and Burns Centre at Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.
“Preliminary assessment of vehicles damaged indicated that about 25 were destroyed as at now.
“Comprehensive post-disaster assessment on the extent of general damages would be done later today,” Farinloye added.
He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, led the team which took charge of crowd control and helped to restore normalcy
Latest News
- ‘Your knees no dey pain you?’ – Fans react to Toyin Abraham’s show of respect to elders
- Gunmen shoot UNIBEN lecturer Aimuen dead
- Court acquits Sen Nwaoboshi of N322m money laundering charge
- Workers to pay more income tax in Lagos
- Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke pays condolence visit to Prophet T.B Joshua’s family
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best
-
NEWS2 days ago
Baba Ijesha appears in court, denied bail
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari visits Maiduguri tomorrow
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Femi Adesina attacks Obasanjo
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Traditional worshippers chase out Fulani herdsmen, cows from Ondo community (VIDEO)
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Ondo 2020: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s victory
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Princess blasts those asking her to forgive Baba Ijesha
-
NEWS1 day ago
Wike vows never to visit Buhari in Aso Rock