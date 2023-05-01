Monday, May 1, 2023
Workers Day: Leave us to do our Labour Day – Ngige tells Peter Obi [Video]

Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has jokingly asked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to go to the field and look for votes.

Ngige made the assertion on Monday when the duo met during the Workers’Day celebration at Eagle Square, in Abuja.

“Leave us to do our Labour Day here oo, go to the field and look for votes,” Ngige said.

Obi replied in his usual style: “My own senior brother.”

Ngige, however, offered Obi a seat and quickly brought out a face cap and placed it on his head.

Nigerian workers marked the “May Day” celebration on Monday, a day specially dedicated to workers.

