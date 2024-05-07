BBN’s Soma took to Instagram to thank everyone who celebrated with him on his 32nd birthday anniversary.

In his post, he wrote;

“Thank you so much guys for making my day a memorable one! Words aren’t enough to describe the way I feel… this was definitely my best birthday yet & Thanks for all the wishes, gifts and prayers. I’m literally just waking up properly, now back to replying as much messages as I can…. LOVE YOU GUYS TO BITS”

Soma had quite an interesting birthday, with his fans gifting him eight million Naira, and a house to top it up.

Before that, Soma has received a lovely open message from his on and off girlfriend Angel, who showered him with poetic words.

Soma and Angel’s relationship is one that fans have always found difficult to keep up with. In one minute, they’re all loved up, and the next minute, they’re unfollowing each other on social media and deleting each other’s pictures from social media.

On the matter of gifts, Soma isn’t the first reality star that has received massive gifts, as several of them have received many expensive gifts.

Shortly after leaving the BBNaija house, Ceec got gifted with a house, alongside some money.

A few years back, it was rumored that fans got Nengi a luxury car, and this caused a huge buzz on social media.

Celebrities like Mercy Eke, Pere, and a host of others have been beneficiaries of the kind nature of their fans.

Often times, netizens argue that these gifts are for clout, and that they’re not real at all.

Regardless of whether the gifts are real or not, one thing that BBNaija fans are known for is their loyalty for those they hold in high regard.

There have been several instances, where they’ve fought other BBNaija participants on behalf of their favorite celebrities.