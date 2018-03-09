We won’t reschedule exam dates, JAMB tell candidates

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told candidates participating in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) that it has no plans to reschedule the exam dates for any reason.

This was in response to a barrage of complaints by some candidates that they have not been able to print their examination e-slips, which contains detailed information on the forthcoming test.

Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, at a press conference in Abuja, reminded candidates that the system was not the same as last year’s, when e-slips had been uploaded onto candidates’ JAMB profiles.

“Candidates are expected to have printed their e-slips because we released it since Tuesday 6th March. The e-slips obviously contain vital information like exam town/centre, date and time allocated to each candidate,” he noted.

He followed up with a caution that “candidates are to note that there shall be no rescheduling of exam for any reason. It is advisable that they adhere strictly to the date and time allocated to them for the exam. Failure to turn up on scheduled date means they have lost the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, JAMB spokesman Dr. Fabian Benjamin informed candidates, especially those claiming not to have received e-slip notifications, to visit the JAMB website to print their slips.

“We won’t accept excuses (sic) of e-slip,” he said. “This is because we have sent notifications to all candidates. But anyone that didn’t receive it should quickly visit JAMB website and print the e-slip before it is too late.”

The 2018 UTME begins today (Friday) and will last for one week. The first set of candidates are expected to write the exam by 3 p.m. across the 605 accredited Computer Base Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria.