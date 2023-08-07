Women’s World Cup: Who will England play next in the quarter-finals?

England have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in the Round of 16.

Having been outplayed by the impressive African side for much of normal time and extra-time, which ended in a goalless draw, England held their nerve to prevail on spot kicks.

Chloe Kelly, who was the matchwinner in the Euro 2022 final last year, was the hero once again as she buried the decisive kick to hand the Lionesses a 4-2 win in the shootout.

Sarina Wiegman’s team now just have a few days to prepare for their upcoming quarter-final, with the squad knowing they are now just two games away from reaching their very first World Cup final.

Let’s take a look at who England will play next in the Women’s World Cup and when the game will take place.

Who will England play in the quarter-finals?

England will play either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Colombia and Jamaica will contest their Round of 16 game on Tuesday, August 8 at 9am.

Colombia topped Group H courtesy of wins over South Korea and Germany, which was enough to see them seal top spot despite losing to Morocco in their final group game.

Jamaica, meanwhile, finished second in Group F, beating Panama and registrering hugely impressive draws with France and Brazil.

The South Americans are ranked 25th in the FIFA World Rankings, whilst their Caribbean counterparts are ranked 43rd.

Colombia are playing in their third Women’s World Cup having previously featured in the competition in 2011 and 2015.

Jamaica are contesting their second tournament having made their maidan appearance on the global stage four years ago.

When do England play in their quarter-final?

England’s quarter-final will take place on Saturday, August 12 at 8am BST.

The Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will be the venue for the fixture.

The 53,000 capacity stadium played host to England’s opening group stage game against Haiti on July 22.