Woman with world’s biggest breasts says she’s constantly attacked by trolls but men see her as the ultimate fantasy
A woman whose breast are officially the world’s biggest has disclosed what it’s like living in her shoes.
Annie Hawkins-Turner said she is attacked everyday by vile trolls. Despite that, she says many men see her 102ZZZ-cup breasts as their ultimate fantasy and she has been able to make a fortune from them.
The mum-of-two, from Atlanta, Georgia, holds the Guinness World Record for her boobs, which weigh 65lbs each and are over four and a half foot in length.
She was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a condition that involves slow, progressive growth of breast tissue which meant they kept growing throughout her life.
Annie began developing breasts at the age of five, by nine they were a size 36D and she has suffered bullying throughout her life.
“When I go out of my house I have to think about what my day is going to be like and who is going to attack me today,” she once said during a TV interview in the UK.
“Every day someone teases me that doesn’t know me. They make fun of me and there’s no reason. I’m human like everybody else.
“I’m just blessed in different ways than other people. It affects my son very badly because people stare.”
Annie’s life changed in 1991 she met the “love of my life” Allen Turner, an air force officer who was 20 years her senior.
“To my shock I discovered Alan loved big women and thought my breasts were magnificent,” she said.
“Despite the age gap we got on really well. He boosted my confidence continually told me I was beautiful and accepted me and my kids.”
After dating for five years the pair got married and Allen encouraged Annie to start making the most of her super-size breasts.
“He encouraged me to send in some pictures to a specialist magazine a year after we met and I was inundated with requests,” she said.
“It was a magazine that featured white women and I was featured, breaking, I guess, another record.”
Annie’s career blossomed from there. She set up a website and charged men to admire her boobs.
Within months she had over a million subscribers and made £40,000 in her first year.
Doctors have advised Annie, who is a size 22 and 5ft 6in tall, to have a breast reduction but she has refused.
“I don’t want to mess with nature. As my breasts grew the muscles in my back developed and supported them,” she said.
Singer, Saheed Osupa graduates from University of Ibadan
Ace fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan.
The 52-year-old artiste took to Instagram on Friday, January 28, to share photos from his sign-out celebration.
You don’t have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step for the best view comes after the hardest climb!,” he wrote.
“Signing out in style. Alihamdulilai Robil Alamin. I am grateful”
“BSc Political Science in the bag. University of Ibadan!”
“Recté Sapere fons!”
Kanye West and Julia Fox lock tongues together in new loved-up photos
Celebrity couple, Kanye West and Julia Fox have been inseparable since their relationship kicked off.
During a recent dinner outing in Paris, the pair were pictured locking tongues together with Julia placing her hands around the rapper. Another image also showed Kanye holding the actress around her waist as they posed together for a photo.
Kim Kardashian Responds to Ex Kanye West’s Claims About a Second Sex Tape with Ray J
Kim Kardashian has reacted to estranged husband, Kanye West’s claim of stopping her ex-boyfriend Ray-J from releasing her second sex tape.
Kanye made the claim in an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. In the video released on Tuesday January 25, West, 44, claimed that he obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian, 41, with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. (The sex tape, which was filmed while the pair were dating in 2003, went public in 2007 and led to years of controversy for Kardashian.)
The rapper’s claim first came up in his interview while he was discussing “people [who] intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you.”
Kanye went on to reference his estranged wife’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. During the October 2021 episode, Kardashian kissed now-boyfriend Pete Davidson during an Aladdin sketch while West was sitting in the audience.
He said;
“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool.’
“After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”
“And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it.
“You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”
However a rep for Kardashian has denied the existence of a second sex tape. The statement read;
“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.
“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”
Kim Kardashian has addressed her sex tape several times in the past, and the ways in which it impacted her personal life.
In October 2018, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that West was warned by others not to date her because of the tape.
