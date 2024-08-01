



A boxer who defeated Imane Khelif has waded into the debate over the Algerian fighter’s Olympic Games participation. Khelif was one of two athletes cleared to compete in women’s boxing despite being disqualified from last year’s Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi for failing to meet the necessary gender eligibility criteria. In Paris, Khelif fought Angela Carini, who quit the fight after 46 seconds. The 25-year-old raised her hand after taking a punch from Khelif before consulting her corner and withdrawing from the bout. The Italian declined to acknowledge her opponent and fell to her knees in tears. Carini later revealed she quit due to the force of the punches thrown by Khelif, saying that she had never been hit so hard before.

“After the second [punch], I couldn’t breathe anymore,” she said. “I went to my coach and said ‘enough’ because it takes maturity and courage to stop. I didn’t feel like fighting anymore.” Khelif’s place in the women’s division has now become a major talking point of the Games. One of Khelif’s former opponents, Amy Broadhurst, has given her take on the issue. The Irish fighter defeated Khelif in the gold medal bout at the World Championships two years ago. Posting on X before Thursday’s bout, she wrote: “Have a lot of people texting me over Imane Khelif. Personally I don’t think she has done anything to ‘cheat’. I think it’s the way she was born and that’s out of her control. The fact that she has been beaten by 9 females before says it all.” Following the bout, she shared a clip of her victory over Khelif and wrote: “Thoughts after watching this?”

The Algerian Olympic Committee issued a strongly-worded statement defending their athlete before the Carini fight. It read: “Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics.” Meanwhile, the IOC has defended the decision to let Khelif and Taiwanese athlete Lin Yu‑ting, who has also previously failed testosterone level tests, to compete at the Games. Spokesperson Mark Adams said on Thursday morning: “They comply with the eligibility rules and I think that’s as it should be and how it can be.”





