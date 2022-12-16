Woman opens ‘female-only’ night club to avoid men

A woman has revealed how she founded a club for women only to prevent guys from ‘ruining’ nights out.

The night club, known as LICK, was first established in London by Teddy Edwardes, also known as @TeddyEdwardes on TikTok.

Teddy wrote about why she founded the club on the video sharing website, referring to a number of unfavorable encounters she had elsewhere as motivation.

A 2017 survey found that 63% of women between the ages of 18 and 24 have encountered harassment while out on the town, and almost 80% believe it will eventually happen to them or a female friend.

“6 years ago a man ruined my night out for the very last time. And I created a women only night club. It’s now the biggest in the country with 2000 women a night.”

Teddy went on to elaborate on how she founded the group after growing weary of having problems with males.