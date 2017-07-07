Woman loses marriage for cooking pork for mother-in-law

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, on Friday dissolved a 16-year-old marriage, following a petition that the woman’s offered pork as meal to her Muslim mother-in-law.

A fashion designer, Mr Kolawole Adegoke, sought the divorce, accusing his wife, Adeyinka, of deliberately flouting his instructions.

In his evidence on Friday, Kolawole said: “My lord, the major grudge I have against her is that she intentionally bought and cooked pork for my mother who is a Muslim.

“Her action is disgusting; I see no reason for her to cook such meat which is forbidden for my mother, a Muslim.

“The court should separate us to avoid unpleasant occurrence because I can no longer stay with a woman who perpetrates such a thing.“

He said that Adeyinka lacked respect for him and was being controlled by her parents.

Adeyinka was, however, not in court.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, ruled that the respondent had failed to honour the summons of the court.

Balogun held that the court would dissolve the union based on the evidence given by the plaintiff.

“Parties cease to be husband and wife henceforth, and the court registrar should serve the defendant a copy of the judgment,” he ruled.