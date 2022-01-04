Odd News
Woman in love with colour pink marries it and vows to never wear another shade
A woman has made history by marrying her favourite colour – pink.
Kitten Kay Sera held a wedding ceremony so she could tie the knot with the colour in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.
Sera decided to take the serious step after being in a “relationship” with the colour pink for more than 40 years.
The idea came two years ago when a kid skateboarding made a jibe at her for wearing the bright shade.
She said: “A kid said to me on a skateboard, Wow you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s on to something’.”
For her wedding, Sera dressed in a big pink gown, fluffy pink coat, pink hair and a dazzling pink tiara. Her jewellery and even her lipstick were also pink.
She took in a giant swatch of the colour down the aisle with her.
The swatch featured five different shades, which she says are her favourite.
“I’m actually marrying the colour pink,” Sera told KVVU.
“I actually have a giant pink swatch, like a pink paint swatch, so the colours are like my favourite,” Sera explained. “They’re all listed, and I’ll be holding my pink swatch.”
Guests who attended the wedding also celebrated her love for the colour by wearing pink.
Loved ones and friends wore pastel pink suits, pink shoes in Sin City. Even a dog donned a pink tutu.
Pink flowers were laid on the floor as she walked down as she confessed: “I think people have companions but I have a colour!”
As she read out her vows, Sera sat on the back of an open-top pink convertible and held a large bouquet of flowers.
While she promises to wear the colour “until the day she dies”, Sera said she encourages everyone to do what they love while they still can.
“Have fun with it! Have a ball,” she said. “You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast.”
NEWS
Dog eats drunk herbalist’s private parts in Calabar
The yuletide season turned tragic for a 60-year-old herbalist in Calabar, named Ani Ikoneto, who had his private parts bitten off and eaten by his dog.
The man, who lives at 12, Jebbs Street in Calabar South, according to neighbours, went on a drinking spree on Christmas Eve and returned home drunk.
“When he came back, we had gone to bed but some people were still outside.
“He went inside his room and slept off without shutting the door and because of too much drink, he excreted on himself.
“His dog that was outside smelt the poo and went inside to eat it.
“In the process, the dog ate his private parts thinking it was meat or part of the excreta,” Itoro, his neighbor, said.
According to him, the man raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush into his apartment and discovered what had happened.
“When we heard him scream, we thought hoodlums had attacked him.
“But when we got there, we saw that his private part was gone and his dog had blood on its mouth,” the neigbour said.
Itoro said the man could not be rushed to the hospital because of the excreta that covered his body; so had to be cleaned up first.
“By the time we finished cleaning him of the shit, he was bleeding so much and on the way to the hospital he died,” she added.
The man was living alone as his daughters were married and lived away from him.
He was taken to his village, Ikoneto on Boxing Day for burial.
Odd News
WATCH: Woman says I do to the holy spirit:
A Kenyan woman recently shocked her home town when she decided to get married to the Holy Spirit.
Elizabeth Nalem reportedly abandoned her husband and six children to get married to the Holy Spirit.
The woman, whose age is not identified, is seen in a video dressed in an attractive white bridal gown. Residents of Makutano came in numbers to witness the unusual wedding.
Local news publication Standard reported that the woman had claimed that God appeared to her in a dream and asked her to abandon her husband.
She said God wanted to use her to spread the word.
As if that was not enough to leave tongues wagging, Nalem told Standard she’d be going to Uganda for her honeymoon.
“I was heading to Makutano town when God directed me at around 3am to go to Amudat in Uganda for my honeymoon and to attend a big crusade there,” she said.
“God has shown me to travel to the USA when I am done with Uganda.
“He told me to traverse the world, but I told Him I wouldn’t be able and requested Him to recruit other members to help me in spreading the gospel.”
Odd News
Dead body of missing man found inside giant dinosaur statue
The dead body of a missing man was found trapped inside a giant dinosaur statue.
Investigators believe the 39-year-old mistakenly dropped his phone in the statue then he became trapped when trying to retrieve it and died a slow death.
However, there is no obvious indication as to how he originally entered the stegosaurus.
His body was found when a disturbing odour from the papier-mâché figure in the Barcelona suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet was smelt by a father and son on Saturday, May 22.
On closer inspection, the dad spotted the corpse through a crack in a rear leg of the statue, BBC News reports.
He then called the police who said the man’s family had reported him missing and no one else is understood to have been involved in his death.
A spokesperson for local law enforcement, Mossos d’Esquadra told VICE World News that the cause of death is yet to be confirmed but admitted investigators suspect the man became stuck head-first, unable to call for help.
They said: “We have no reason to believe that his death is criminal. We think he got stuck in the leg after dropping something.”
Three fire brigade teams were called to the cut-open the dinosaur leg so the corpse could be pulled from inside it.
The authorities are awaiting the results of his autopsy to find out how the man died.
Latest News
- Nigerian Government to lift ban on Twitter
- Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 cars to fix safety defects
- Sokoto residents set two Nigerian Customs vehicles ablaze over the death of four people
- Davido’s baby mama Sophia warns critics against ‘dragging’ her in 2022
- Woman in love with colour pink marries it and vows to never wear another shade
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Breakup texts that’ll put an end to a relationship
-
NEWS1 day ago
88,000 AK-47 rifles, other firearms missing from Nigerian Police custody – Audit Report
-
NEWS1 day ago
A year after Capitol riot, fears in US over democracy: Polls
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits release two more Baptist students
-
NEWS1 day ago
Former NRC presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa is dead
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: Governors, other visitors to State House to undergo test
-
SPORTS1 day ago
NOT AGAIN! Rebel clubs hold key Super League talks in bid to relaunch controversial plans
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Rangnick gives approval for Man Utd to sign £100m star