Woman arrested during #EndSARS protest gives birth in prison after 8 months

A woman arrested by the police last October during the #EndSARS protest, Kemisola Ogunniyi, has given birth to a baby while at Surulere Prison in Ondo.

Ogunniyi was arrested in Akure and has been imprisoned since October 24, 2020, while going to a pharmacy to buy drugs for her mother.

But she was arrested by the police who said she was one of the participants of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The police claimed she was one of the #EndSARS protesters who burnt the office of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state last year, about eight months ago.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, revealed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Sowore, therefore, called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the state to look into the issue, adding that the mother of the newborn was innocent and never committed any offence.