Wolves won’t hire new manager until 2023 after QPR boss rejects them | Football

Michael Beale has guided QPR to the top of the Championship table (Photo: Getty)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that their search for a new manager will continue into 2023.

The West Midlands side have been without a permanent boss since they sacked Bruno Lage at the start of October after a poor start to the season.

Steve Davis will continue to act as caretaker manager until the new year having overseen Wolves’ last few matches with varying degrees of success.

After 11 games, the club are 18th in the table having scored just five goals, the fewest in the Premier League.

The news on Thursday comes shortly after Wolves were dealt yet another blow in finding Lage’s replacement, with QPR boss Michael Beale turning down the opportunity to move to Molineux.

Beale is the fourth manager to have reportedly rejected Wolves’ advances, following former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui and ex-Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins.

Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was also targeted but he appears to be staying put at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.



Bruno Lage was sacked after just 16 months at Wolves (Photo: Getty)

In addition to a statement on the club’s website, club chairman Jeff Shi said: ‘In the short time Steve and his team have been in interim charge of the first-team, we have already seen improvements to the group, with the players responding well to their methods and the changes they have started to implement.

‘Steve understands the culture and standards set at this club, and we want to give him and his team clarity on their positions and allow them the best possible opportunity for success.

‘While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.

More: Premier League



‘We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves.’

Thanks to the Qatar World Cup, there are just seven games left for Wolves in 2022, starting with a home clash against fellow strugglers Leicester on Sunday.



MORE : ‘No one can handle him!’ – Martin Keown rates Arsenal target Cody Gakpo and compares him to Gabriel Martinelli





MORE : Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad for Chelsea clash after Tottenham antics



For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Metro on Snapchat



You can follow our new Snapchat show Pop Cultur’d, the go-to place for all things pop culture.

Keep up with the latest Showbiz exclusives by following Metro Showbiz on Snapchat.

And football fans can indulge in all the transfer gossip and more on Metro Football on Snapchat.