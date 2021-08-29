SPORTS
Wolves vs Man Utd: Why Ronaldo will not make second EPL debut on Sunday
Cristiano Ronaldo is not in line to make his second Premier League debut for Manchester United today.
The Red Devils travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, having picked up four points from their first two fixtures.
Ronaldo sealed a shock return to United on Friday but will have to wait until the international week to play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.
The 36-year-old’s move was not finalized in time for him to be registered with the Premier League.
It is also understood that Ronaldo is yet to undergo his medical and process a UK visa.
The former Juventus and Real Madrid superstar will, however, get the chance to play at Old Trafford again, when they host Newcastle on September 11.
EPL: Likely shirt numbers Cristiano Ronaldo could wear at Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to choose from the the following available shirt numbers: 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33 and 35 upon his return to Manchester United.
Even though the club’s legend, Rio Ferdinand had announced Edinson Cavani’s willingness to surrender the No.7 shirt to the Portuguese, the Premier League rules would not let that happen.
The number 9 shirt, which would have another option for the Portugal captain is also in use. Anthony Nartial is currently wearing the shirt.
Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7 but the shirt has been registered in the Premier League for Uruguayan striker, Cavani.
The options available to Ronaldo are shirt numbers he would not like to wear except for his love for the club because the former Real Madrid star has even built his entire brand under the ‘CR7’ brand.
Ronaldo wore the No.7 shirt during his first spell at Manchester United, went on to wear the shirt at Real Madrid and on his arrival at Juventus in 2018, Julian Cuadrado, handed the number to him.
The Portugal captain is now left with one of the following available numbers: 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33, 35, Express UK reports.
However, it is suggested that Ronaldo could opt for the number 28 which he wore during his career at Sporting Lisbon.
Mbappe to take Zidane’s iconic shirt number at Real Madrid
Real Madrid have reserved Zinedine Zidane’s iconic No 5 shirt for Kylian Mbappe, according to AS.
The LaLiga giants are confident of signing the player from Paris Saint-Germain, despite a second bid of €180million being knocked back by the Ligue 1 club.
Mbappe currently wears no 7 for PSG and no 10 for France.
But Real have reserved their no 5 shirt for him, as Eden Hazard wears no 7 and Luka Modric has taken the no 10 shirt.
Mbappe has always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and previously named Zidane as his childhood idol.
Therefore, the opportunity to wear the club’s iconic No 5 will appeal to the French international.
As it stands, the No 5 shirt currently belongs to Jesus Vallejo. But the club will pass it on to Mbappe, as Vallejo is unlikely to be a regular first-team starter this campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals EPL clubs he wants to join after Juventus exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he will only leave Juventus for an English club playing in the Champions League.
This was revealed by Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, while speaking on Twitch on Monday night.
Romano claimed Ronaldo wants to leave Juve, although the Serie A giants want him to remain at the club.
The 36-year-old is into the final year of his current contract in Turin and is keen for a different experience.
Cristiano Ronaldo asks Juventus to bench him
However, Ronaldo has narrowed his options to England and specifically clubs that will compete in the Champions League.
The four Premier League teams that qualified are Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
Ronaldo, who previously played for United, is believed to have been offered to City by his agents.
