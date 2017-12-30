Wizkid wears 3 million Naira in just 2 days

To be a superstar, you’ve got to dress like one.

During his concert on December 24, Wizkid wore a Gucci outfit worth 2,011,150 Naira, then he followed it up with another Gucci outfit worth 790,000 Naira at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert on December 27.

Indeed, Starboy Wizzy was hard to miss at both events which held recently at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos with his Gucci top that cost a whopping N1,350,500, pants that cost N361,350 and sneakers worth N299,300.

At the Davido #30BillionConcert, Wizkid’s head-to-toe Gucci outfit took some shine away from ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

He wore a Gucci intarsia cotton sweater worth $1170 and Gucci technical joggers worth $980 making his outfit a total of N790,000 when converted into Naira.

This brings everything he wore in those 2 days to about 3 million Naira.

Maybe Gucci might consider signing him as a brand ambassador.

See the outfits below

Let love win🙏🏾 A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:53pm PST