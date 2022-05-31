Wizkid Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and performer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has surpassed one billion streams on Apple music as a lead artiste.

This is according to a tweet on the verified Twitter handle @wizkidsource

d





This is a remarkable achievement for the ‘Ojuelegba crooner’ which comes shortly after his hit album ‘Made In Lagos‘ accumulated a total of 500 million streams on Apple Music.

Star boy is also set to release his upcoming body of works dubbed ‘More Love, Less Ego’, which he says is made with a lot of love.