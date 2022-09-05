ENTERTAINMENT
Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, others win big at Headies 2022 [FULL LIST]
Nigerian music stars, including Olamide, Davido, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy have won individual awards at the 2022 Headies.
The 2022 headies award took place in Atlanta, United States of America.
The popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji’s Carpe Diem won the best rap album of the year.
Daniel Benson, known professionally as Buju, Bnxn won the Headies’ Next Rated Award.
Recall that the singer was earlier nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky, Lojay and Ruger.
SEE FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:
Best Rap Album – Olamide (Carpe Diem)
Best Collaboration – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)
Best R ‘n’ B Single – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)
Album of the Year – Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)
Best Afrobeat Album – Wizkid (Made in Lagos)
Songwriter of the Year – Adekunle Gold (Sinner).
Best Music Video – TG Omori (Champion – Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)
Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best Male Artiste – Burna Boy
Digital Artiste of the Year – Davido
Humanitarian Award of the Year – Davido
Best Recording of the Year – Patoranking (Celebrate Me)
Producer of the Year – SARZ (Monalisa – Lojay and SARZ)
Best Alternative Album – Ibeji (Intermission)
Headies’ Viewer’s Choice – Arya Starr (Bloody Samaritan)
Best Afrobeat Single – Fireboy DML (Peru)
Best Reggae and Dancehall Album – Patoranking (Three)
Best Vocal Performance (female) – Waje (Last Time)
Best Vocal Performance (Male) – Oxlade (Ojuju)
Lyricist on The Roll – A-Q (The Last Cypher)
Best Streethop Artiste – Goya Menor & Nektunez (Amenor Amapiano remix)
Best Rap Single – Ladipoe feat BNXN (Feeling)
Best Alternative Single – Flavour (Doings)
Rookie of the Year – Fave
Best Inspirational Single – Kcee & Okwesili Eze group (Cultural Praise)
Special Recognition -Dbanj (Talent)
Hall of fame – Angelique Kidjo
International Artiste Special Recognition – Akon & Wycle Jean
Best Central African Artiste of the Year – Innoss’B
Best East African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz
Best North Africas Artiste of the Year – Latifa (Tunisia)
Best South African Artiste of the Year –Focalistic (South Africa)
Best West African Artiste of the Year – Gyakie
Special Recognition–Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are, and Bose Ogbulu
ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane plays drums during Foo Fighters tribute concert
A hero to all.
During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.”
“We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began.
“But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,” he continued, before introducing “Mr. Shane Hawkins” to uproarious cheers from the crowd at Wembley Stadium, which reportedly sold out all of its 12,500 seats for the evening.
The talented teen then took his place in front of the drums before launching into the famous 1998 hit, considered by many to be among the best of the more than 150 tracks released by the indie-grunge band since 1995.
At the same time, photos of Shane and his dad appeared on a giant screen behind the band during their emotional performance.
The event — which also featured appearances from dozens of music legends including Travis Barker, Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson – was live-streamed.
Many fans took to social media to weigh in on the show as they watched, including TikTok user Jacob Givens, who highlighted a particular moment that “broke” his heart.
“It is so powerful,” he explained, before panning the camera to a clip of Grohl fighting back tears as he sang “Times Like These” at the concert.
As previously reported, Taylor tragically died in March at the age of 50. The news prompted the Foo Fighters to cancel all upcoming performances at the time.
Months later, in June, the band announced they’d be putting on two tribute performances – the Sept. 3 show in London, followed by an already sold-out gig in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show after losing voice
Fans of The Weekend will have to save their tears for another day.
The “Blinding Lights” singer was forced to cancel his concert in Los Angeles Saturday night – after losing his voice just three songs into the show.
“You’ll get your money back,” The Weeknd, 32, promised the 70,000 fans who were packed inside SoFi Stadium over the weekend.
“But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”
The chart-topper, born Abel Tesfaye, abruptly stopped the show and left the stage while performing his hit song “Can’t Feel My Face.”
When he eventually returned, he choked back tears while telling the crowd he would not be able to put on “the concert I want to give you right now.”
“I personally want to apologize to you guys. I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” he explained.
“This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m going to make sure everybody’s good … But I wanted to come out and personally apologize, and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever.”
He continued on, telling fans, “But I want you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. … I’m so sorry. I love you guys. Thank you so much.”
The Weeknd later took to Instagram, writing, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated.”
He added, “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”
“The Hills” singer, who did not disclose any additional information about his vocal condition, was playing back-to-back shows at SoFi Stadium as part of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.”
His next performance is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Toronto.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time The Weeknd has been forced to postpone a concert. He previously announced he was pushing his entire tour back several months.
“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” the singer wrote in October 2021, revealing the tour would kick off in the summer of 2022 rather than January as originally planned.
A new date for The Weeknd’s Los Angeles show has yet to be announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
Denise Richards says her husband shoots ‘a lot’ of her OnlyFans content: ‘He knows what guys like’
He’s not her only fan, but he’s her biggest fan.
Denise Richards revealed her latest moneymaking venture — OnlyFans — is somewhat of a family business.
Appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed her husband Aaron Phypers shoots “a lot” of her OnlyFans content.
“I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush,” the 51-year-old said.
“They’re already out there if you Google them.”
Richards revealed in July that she joined OnlyFans because she considered it to be a smart business move.
“Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while,” she continued. “And Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, ‘What do you think?’”
Richards set up her OnlyFans profile one week after her 18-year-old daughter, Sam “Sami” Sheen, created her own account.
The “Wild Things” actress frequently encourages her 1.4 million Instagram followers to subscribe to her account for $25 a month.
Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, has openly expressed he is opposed to his daughter being on OnlyFans and even blamed Richards, his ex-wife, for their child’s new career move.
“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” the “Two and a Half Men” alum, 56, previously said.
