Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, others win big at Headies 2022 [FULL LIST]

A hero to all.

During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.”

“We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began.

“But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,” he continued, before introducing “Mr. Shane Hawkins” to uproarious cheers from the crowd at Wembley Stadium, which reportedly sold out all of its 12,500 seats for the evening.

The talented teen then took his place in front of the drums before launching into the famous 1998 hit, considered by many to be among the best of the more than 150 tracks released by the indie-grunge band since 1995.

At the same time, photos of Shane and his dad appeared on a giant screen behind the band during their emotional performance.

The event — which also featured appearances from dozens of music legends including Travis Barker, Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson – was live-streamed.

Many fans took to social media to weigh in on the show as they watched, including TikTok user Jacob Givens, who highlighted a particular moment that “broke” his heart.

“It is so powerful,” he explained, before panning the camera to a clip of Grohl fighting back tears as he sang “Times Like These” at the concert.

As previously reported, Taylor tragically died in March at the age of 50. The news prompted the Foo Fighters to cancel all upcoming performances at the time.

Months later, in June, the band announced they’d be putting on two tribute performances – the Sept. 3 show in London, followed by an already sold-out gig in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.