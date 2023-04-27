Wizkid buys brand new Land Rover for babymama, Jada Pollock

Award-winning superstar singer, Wizkid has surprised his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock with a brand new car.

Just hours after showing off his third Rolls-Royce in his garage, his baby mama, Jada also took to her Instagram story to show off her brand-new car.

The singer had splashed millions on a new Land Rover for the mother of two of his kids.

Jada Pollock shared a clip of the car key on her Instagram story without any caption.

Tontrends reported that Wizkid had reacted after he uploaded a video of his third exotic car, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The singer took to his Snapchat handle to post the car worth over $450, 000. In his post, he added Figure 3 and the bird sign, which has always been his logo since its inception.