Withdrawal limit: Reps reschedule Emefiele’s appearance

The House of Representatives has postponed the appearance of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele to next week.

The appearance was rescheduled on Thursday after Emefiele notified the lawmakers that he travelled with President Muhammadu Buhari to Washington.

It would be recalled that Emefiele was asked to appear before the House to explain the new withdrawal limit policy.

Emefiele’s letter was read by Deputy Speaker Idris Wase who presided over Thursday’s session.

The lawmakers subsequently resolved that the CBN governor must appear on Tuesday to brief the entire House.