The State House Management in the Aso Rock Villa has begun the renovation and refurbishing of sections of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ahead of the swearing-in of the “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu on May 29.

On Friday, it was observed that the concrete perimeter fence encompassing the President’s office, official residence, the Council Chamber, press gallery, as well as other administrative offices were being overlaid with new white and green paints.

In the 2023 Appropriation Act, a total of N148,168,464,339 budget was allocated to the Presidency, while over N14billion is for the State House Headquarters.

It was also observed on Thursday that new furniture was delivered to the green room adjoining the Council Chamber, PUNCH reports.

Months earlier, the management had carried out a routine upgrade of card readers and installed barricades in areas, which were once freeways.

A senior State House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the maintenance was part of the tasks carried out by the Presidential Transition Council chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

In August 2017, Buhari, who resumed duties after a 103-day medical vacation abroad, operated from his official residence until the completion of the renovation of his office.

Shehu, had said the President’s office needed renovation because of its devastation by rodents during Buhari’s long period of absence, adding that rodents had caused a lot of damage to the furniture and air conditioning units.

His predecessor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, had in May 2015 relocated to the Glass House in the sprawling Aso Presidential Villa to allow for its renovation prior to Buhari’s swearing in.

Shortly after the announcement of that year’s presidential election result, Jonathan and his wife, Patience, had moved their personal belongings out of the official residence to their Otuoke, Bayelsa State residence.

Just like his predecessors, Tinubu is expected to have input in the furniture that will be installed in his official residence and office as well as the paint colours, which will be done to his taste, but the minor repairs will be done on some parts of the house, while cleaning and repainting of the entire residence with white paint will be done.

Out of the total N148,168,464,339 allocated for the Presidency, N14,808,479,660 was allocated to the State House headquarters, a sum of N3,441,177,028 was budgeted for State House operation of the President, while N1,555, 447, 054 was allocated on the State House operations for the Vice-President.

A total of N10,108,606,550 was budgeted for projects in the State House headquarters from which a sum of N19, 382, 375 was allocated for the purchase of sporting equipment for the State House Sports Club, while N14, 773, 412 was budgeted for procurement of equipment for the central gymnasium renovation.