Wish to Get Pregnant? Here is how many times you need to have sex
There are couples who get pregnant by surprise. Some consciously put effort and get the good news in the first attempt itself.
However, others feel like they are never going to have a child even after consistently indulging in sex.
Well, if you wish to get pregnant, you need to focus on the right time to have sex and its frequency too.
Yes, that’s what science says. According to a survey, from the time couples try till they get the positive result, they have had sex around 78 times in approximately 6 months.
There are those who get sexually intimate 13 times a month.
If you think hitting a bed so frequently is fun, you are mistaken. It becomes boring and like a regular chore gradually.
But, stress and anxiety of conceiving as early as possible and the fear of never becoming a parent force couples to indulge in a monotonous sex. But it is not necessary. What can actually work is the right sex position and the right time to have intercourse
Missionary and doggy style are considered as the two best sex positions to conceive. So, you can try them yourself and see the result. Also, you should have sex during the time of ovulation. Hitting a bed frequently doesn’t boost your chances of getting pregnant. It actually reduces the number of healthy sperm. So, know about your peak fertile days and have sexual intercourse during that time.
What is The Right Time to Have Sex?
A woman’s body is most fertile during the time of ovulation. And the highest probability of conception is when you have sex during 5 days before the day of ovulation (release of an egg from one of the ovaries) and 5 days after that.
During this process, a mature egg reaches the uterus through the Fallopian tube. At this time, chances are higher for your sperm to meet your partner’s egg in the uterus and get fertilized.
Also, a sperm stays inside a woman’s body for around 5 days so during this time if the egg is released, you may get pregnant.
When do Women Ovulate?
Menstruation is a 28-30 days cycle. Each cycle starts on the first day you have your period and ends a day before your next period begins. Count these days and find a mid point of your cycle. In case of a 28 days cycle, you will ovulate approximately on day 14.
Easy steps to write a love letter!
If you have been thinking of penning down a beautiful love letter to your partner, then you’re all in for a lot of surprise efforts it requires. Writing a love letter isn’t easy.
You need to pen down your emotions to tell your partner what exactly you have been feeling. It is pretty different from the texts or video calls on social media.
Written words express feelings in ways better than none.
So, to help you figure out, here are some easy steps to write a love letter.
1. First, you have to be vulnerable
Love letters are wholesome-ly intimate. When you write one for a special person, you write things that you feel deep within and might have skipped expressing while talking. Words pose a deeper impact than actions at times and love letters are a classic example of that. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable and open your heart to the letter, your partner will be able to understand all your feelings.
2. Adorable greeting
Start the letter with a personal touch such as, “To my darling”, “To my love” and many more. This will help your partner feel the intimacy when they start reading your letter. You don’t want them to feel like they are reading a stranger’s letter.
3. What’s the occasion
Next, you can start by stating the occasion on which you are sending the letter, if any. And if there’s no particular occasion, you can always mention that you need nothing special to express your feelings to your love.
4. Tell them why you love them
Love letters are all about telling your partner how much and why you love them. You can refresh the memories you two have had together, the cute dates you both have been to, or how you love that little quirk of your partner every time they smile. That’s how you express love in written words. Tell the stories you two have shared together, that will last a lifetime through the letter.
5. Close up carefully
Be sure to carefully draft the closing lines in the letter because it will impact the most. How you end a letter is how you present hopes for the future or let them know that you’re going to be missing them all the time. Make it meaningful and put your heart out if you’re going to send this to your lover. After all, it has all your feelings etched down.
Words that can make her have an orgasm!
CELEBRATED author Yehuda Berg once said: “Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate, and to humble.”
Yehuda was highlighting the power of words and the consequences they can have on people.
The power of words can even be seen during the act of sex.
According to sex experts, words can evoke the ultimate orgasm during sex.
According to Men’s Health magazine, these are the top five words that can make a woman have an orgasm:
1. “Yes”
According to dating Coach DeAnna Lorraine, women love a man who is certain and knows what he wants. So, if she lets out a moan and you say yes, it gives her permission to go even deeper into her pleasure.
2. “Love”
Uttering the words “I love you” isn’t the only way to drop the L word. Simply saying you love a specific part of her body will effortlessly ignite her desire.
3. “Tight”
According to sex experts, women love to hear how accommodating their punani is because this allows the 4-5 to achieve a harder erection.
4. “Wet”
As you dive into your sexual pleasures, lubrication plays an important role. So even if you mention her wetness during her arousal, you are guaranteed to score some brownie points during sex.
5. “Come”
It’s perhaps the only word that simultaneously conveys desire, pleasure, orgasm, and loss of control, according to a recent paper in Sexuality & Culture.
What are the most popular sex positions?
A Greek sexologists once said that you can tell a lot about a person’s favourite sex position.
He further explains that sex gives us a perfect insight on the type of person you are.
Are you spontaneous, flexible, predictable and dull?
All that can be revealed by your sexual activity and favourite sex position.
Speaking of sex positions, there those that are more common than others.
According to The Times Of India publication, an online doctor database surveyed 2 000 people from the US and UK, and asked them a bunch of questions including their favourite sex position, the position they wish to try and the ones they are least likely to try.
According to the survey, they found that the most popular sex position among men and women was doggie-style.
It was closely followed by missionary and cowgirl position.
Other positions in the list included 69, reverse cowgirl and oral sex.
When asked why was the doggie-style their favourite sex position, more than 35% of the participants voted for doggie style because it offers deeper penetration and better chances of leading to female orgasm.
After doggie-style, missionary is the most preferred sex position of women whereas men liked the cowgirl position more. Also, men listed anal sex as one of their preferences and interestingly, it did not make it to women’s top ten preferences.
