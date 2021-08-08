LIFESTYLES
Wine does increase your sexual appetite!
Wine is usually consumed at social gatherings and gained it’s popular name ‘Drink of the Gods” because it dates back to 6000 BC and 5000 BC with it’s origins in Georgia and Iran.
StreetnDictonary says that archaeological digs have provided evidence that clearly shows the domestication of the grapevine around the Near East, Sumer and Egypt during the third millennium BC. As long ago as 6 500 years wine was being made in Greece.
Wine is also an aphrodisiac of love but only when consumed to moderation.
A bizarre finding was published with a study that showed a link between drinking wine –specifically red wine– and an increased sexual appetite in women.
This research focused on 800 women who drank red wine, other alcohol, or no alcohol at all. The red wine drinkers scored two points higher than other alcohol drinkers in an increased desire to poke, and four more points than teetotalers. Overall, the study isn’t enough to support wine and sex drive, but it did inspire more research.
Wine in small amounts does increase your libido. It also make you hungry and feel flushed and this is because ethanol stimulates a primitive part of your brain called the hypothalamus, which is located right above your brain stem.
Wine also contains aromas that naturally arouse women which are musky, earthy, woody, licorice-y, and cherry-like aromas.
When it comes to alcohol and sex, the best prescription is to split a bottle of red with your partner because remember: moderation is key.
LIFESTYLES
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
“Sound will be the medicine of the future.”
Taken from the famous clairvoyant Edgar Cayce, this American soothsayer was quite prophetic when he uttered the above words about sound over 60 years ago.
If we think about, sound from then has indeed become a great part of our healing as human beings.
From the many medical stories about how someone woke up from a medical coma due to a specific sound they heard to how experts use it for therapy, sound seems to play a critical role in our lives.
Take having sex as an example.
The sounds we hear during sex play a critical role in our overall sex experiences.
According to the Bustle publication, there are various sounds that humans enjoy during sex.
According to the publication, these are the top sounds humans love to hear during sex:
1. Moaning
Moaning seems to be an almost universal language in the bedroom and it’s incredibly popular with both men and women. In fact, a global survey revealed that 90% of men liked to hear their partner moan and 77,6% of women loved to hear their partner moan.
2. Swearing
While many may consider this falling under dirty talk, sexologists agree that swearing is a different component during sex. While some might find it offensive, over 30% of both men and women enjoyed swearing during sex, according to a global survey.
3. Heavy Breathing
Interestingly, this was one of the noises that men and women seemed to diverge on a bit. More than 60,1% of men said that they were into it but less than 45,9% of women said the same. Interesting contrasts.
4. Screaming
While this might be the loudest in terms of decibels, enjoyable screaming during sex has seen a 50/50 split among men, with some being all for it, while others aren’t so into it. For women, many of them measure their sexual pleasure by how loud they scream during sex.
LIFESTYLES
Could a sleepy 4-5 be in your genes?
Scientists report they have uncovered the first evidence that erectile dysfunction may have genetic underpinnings.
In the study, the researchers analyzed data from hundreds of thousands of men. The investigators found gene variations in a specific spot in the human genome near the SIM1 gene that are significantly associated with an increased risk of impotence.
Common among older men
“Identifying this SIM1 locus as a risk factor for erectile dysfunction is a big deal because it provides the long sought-after proof that there is a genetic component to the disease,” said study author Eric Jorgenson. He’s a research scientist at Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s division of research.
“Identifying the first genetic risk factor for erectile dysfunction is an exciting discovery because it opens the door for investigations into new, genetic-based therapies,” he added in a Kaiser news release.
Erectile dysfunction is a common condition among older men and is linked to many causes, such as neurological, hormonal and vascular factors. There are treatments that target these factors, but many men don’t respond to them.
Partners suffer silently
Genetics are believed to play a role in about one-third of erectile dysfunction cases, but this is the first time that researchers have connected a specific genomic location with the disorder.
The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
According to study co-author Dr Hunter Wessells, “This study points to a new research direction for erectile dysfunction that could help us identify other key genetic variants that trigger the disease and lead to investigations to better understand the precise mechanisms by which they operate.” Wessells is chair of urology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
“Hopefully, this will translate into better treatments and, importantly, prevention approaches for the men and their partners who often suffer silently with this condition,” he added.
LIFESTYLES
Unmarried women are happier and live longer
Turns out marriage may not be the best option for women.
And for men, it’s the total opposite.
For the longest time, many women have held the belief that marriage might be the key to a happier and more fulfilling life.
However, as we continued to evolve, some of us turned our backs on that belief and chose to find other ways of achieving that much sought-after happiness, choosing to rather focus on self-love and drinking tall glasses of wine.
And as it turns out, we may have been on to something. That is, according to the findings of a study conducted by behavioural science professor at the London school of Economics, Paul Dolan.
Kris Jenner is “happy” with Corey Gamble, but doesn’t want to get married again because she’s worried marriage will “mess up” her romance.
According to Guardian, in his latest book Happy Ever After, Paul used data from the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), which compared the happiness levels of a group of unmarried, married, divorced, widowed, and separated adults to find his outcome – women who choose not to get married and not to have kids will not only be happier, but healthier too.
Who knew.
Paul explained to The Guardian that married couples had initially been “happier” when asked about their happiness levels, while their partners were in the same room as them. However, as soon as their partners were away from view, the truth came out.
Most of them had confessed to being “miserably” married. People who were unmarried were considerably happier.
“Married people are happier than other population subgroups, but only when their spouse is in the room when they’re asked how happy they are. When the spouse is not present: f** miserable,” he said while speaking at the Hay Festival.
Paul also went on to explain that marriage, unlike for women, is good for men. The reason for this according to him, is that when married, men “take less risk, earn more money and live a little longer”.
“If you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother,” he says.
One might attribute that to the patriarchy that has, for many decades, put some men under the impression that their wives should be treated as less than, but that’s a conversation for another day.
Shelley Lewin, Cape Town-based relationship expert and life coach, thinks the reason why women who remain unmarried are happier is because they can form the same kind of bonds with friends they would have with a husband, while men on the other hand, only show their emotional sides to their partners
“All human beings need to connect and bond. It is in our DNA and we are social beings regardless of gender,” she says.
“Generally speaking, women are nurturers and can create a ‘tribe’ or ‘sisterhood’ with other women, which fulfills their need to connect and bond without the need to marry and have kids.
“Men generally tend to be emotionally vulnerable only with their partners which is why the results might be reflecting these stats,” she adds.
Women who remained unmarried after the age of thirty (and even younger) were previously often frowned upon by society, but at least now you can take comfort in the fact that marriage need not be the be-all and end-all of life.
Hopefully this will also take off some of that pressure that mom’s been putting on you.
Latest News
- VIDEO: Tearful Lionel Messi gets standing ovation as he says goodbye to Barcelona
- Singer B-Red shares money on arrival at airport
- PHOTOS: Kemi Olunloyo makes Nollywood debut in ‘AGO ALAGO’
- Lagos debunks herdsmen attack on community
- Nigeria to begin administering second batch of COVID-19 vaccines on August 10
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Unmarried women are happier and live longer
-
NEWS2 days ago
Bishop Oyedepo reveals the secret behind his WHITE suits
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PHOTOS: Police officer killed during Osun bank robbery buried
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Barcelona leave Messi’s no 10 shirt vacant as Depay, Aguero get squad numbers
-
NEWS2 days ago
Shake-up in police, as IGP Baba deploys new CPs to 13 States
-
LIFESTYLES22 hours ago
Could a sleepy 4-5 be in your genes?
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Foursquare’s ex-General Overseer Wilson Badejo is dead