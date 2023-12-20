William Gallas believes Jose Mourinho’s opinion that Arsenal cannot win the Premier League must be respected and also feels the title is beyond the Gunners this season.

Arsenal currently sit top of the table ahead of a testing trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday evening, with the Merseysiders one point back and level with Aston Villa.

Reigning champions Manchester City are five points adrift, though Mourinho still feels they are favourites to reclaim their crown due to their superior squad depth.

Gallas says Mourinho knows only too well how difficult it is to compete on multiple fronts – something Arsenal did not have to do last season, when they were also gobbled up by City – and feels Arsenal are still not quite at the level needed to go all the way.

Asked about Mourinho’s comments, Gallas told Lord Ping: ‘Jose is the special one. He knows better than me!

‘He’s a manager, I was only a player so our view can be completely different and to manage a squad is very different.

‘When a manager like Jose speaks like this, he sees things that we don’t see.

‘Personally, I think it will be very difficult for Arsenal to win the league this season but next season, they can win the title.

‘This season, you have got Man City, and Liverpool, who are looking stronger this season, both competing for the title so it won’t be easy.’

He continued: ‘As I said before, it will be difficult for Arsenal to win the Premier League. They have improved from last season for sure.

‘It will be a nice story if they win as the last time was 20 years ago so it will be a great story.

‘I think it will be difficult, even if Man City don’t look good at the moment, they drew against Palace at home.

‘Liverpool drew and Aston Villa are one behind, but I think they will drop off as they don’t have the squad to fight until May.

‘I want to see a London team to win the Premier League, but I don’t think Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, next season they definitely will.’