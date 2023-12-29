Will Smith got candid about his “one and only date” with Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum admitted he was “terrified” when he took Sandra “Pepa” Denton out in the late ’80s in an episode of his “Class of ’88” podcast earlier this year, per People.

During the female rap duo’s appearance on the show, Smith explained that he had been smitten with Denton for years, but she was always in a relationship with someone else.

“Now, she was single,” he recalled. “We was both going to be in LA at the same time, so I’mma shoot my shot.”

“This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit,” he continued.

“My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset.”

The Oscar winner, now 55, confessed that his confidence was merely a facade to cover up his fear.

“I always faked like I had game. I didn’t really have game,” he said. “I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot.”

Denton, 57, also shared her perspective on the date, recalling the “Men in Black” star’s encounter with a homeless man.

“We were out and we saw a homeless person and you gave the homeless person $100,” she said in a podcast clip posted to Instagram. “It was so nice. And then we went to the Hollywood sign.”

However, Smith’s memory of that moment was less pleasant as he admitted that he feared for his life.

“My concern was that I was going to get killed,” he said. “That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain’t really have nothing.”

Shortly after that night, the pair’s romance fizzled out but they “always really got along.”

The actor went on to marry Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, while Denton was briefly wed to rapper Treach from 1999 to 2001.