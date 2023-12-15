Will.i.am calls Britney Spears ‘an awesome warrior’

Britney Spears’ frequent musical collaborator, Will.i.am, says the pop star — who’s been through personal trials and tribulations from her conservatorship to a recent divorce — is “an awesome warrior.”

“She’s awesome as a contributor, and it’s awesome that there is a trust,” the producer and recording artist told Page Six of working with Spears.

The duo collaborated in July on Spears’ song, “Mind Your Business.”

Will.i.am further said of Spears, “She’s a very sweet girl… amazing personality and strong to be able to endure. I love making music with her. She’s dope and her contributions to the culture have been really awesome especially with dance.”

Their latest track marked the fourth time the “Toxic” singer, 41, and Will.i.am, 48, worked together.

They first collaborated in 2011 for the tune, “Big Fat Bass,” which appeared on her “Femme Fatale” album. They also joined forces for 2012’s “Scream & Shout,” and the 2013 track, “Work Bitch.”

Will.i.am (aka William James Adams Jr.) also executive-produced Spears’ 2013 album, “Britney Jean.”

“I salute and thank her for her contributions,” said the Black Eyed Peas star. “And I always pray for strength because she’s an awesome warrior. I got her back.”

Will.i.am and Spears most recently recorded “Mind Your Business.” Getty Images for FIRST

After being released from her infamous 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Spears has successfully put out new music, including her first top 10 tune in a decade with Elton John in 2022. She also dropped the blockbuster memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

But she has had ups and downs in her personal life. Her ex, Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce in August, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and her estranged father Jamie Spears, 71, had his leg amputated this month.

Away from the recording studio, Will.i.am was at Art Basel Miami Beach to launch an inaugural gala with Dean Kamen’s nonprofit organization, FIRST, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

His i.am/Angel foundation collaborated with FIRST to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, and Will.i.am told us he wishes there was more media attention on such initiatives.

“If I ran out down the street, butt ass naked, they are going to plaster that all over the internet — that’s because the algorithm in the system is set up to highlight stupid s–t,” he mused. “It’s a system and what it amplifies, and what we re-tweet and what we re-post and comment on… it is the entire algorithm.”

Also at the gala was funk pioneer George Clinton, as well as Bezos Family Foundation co-founder Mike Bezos.