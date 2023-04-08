Wild Celebrations Break Out As Burnley Secure Premier League Promotion. Watch

Burnley secured their promotion back into the Premier League on Saturday after beating Middlesbrough 2-1 on the road. Vincent Kompany’s men, who have the best and away record in the Championship so far, took the lead through Ashley Barnes in the 12th minute, before Chuba Akpom equalised from the spot early in the second half. However, Connor Roberts scored the winner with less than 25 minutes of normal time left to play as the Clarets sealed top-flight promotion on first attempt after being relegated.

Wild celebrations broke out at the Riverside Stadium as the Burnley players and coach Kompany thronged the pitch, before heading staright to the stands to celebrate the win with the travelling fans.

From the final whistle pic.twitter.com/ngiEvQsPow — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 7, 2023

A 19-game unbeaten league run has taken the Clarets 19 points clear of third-placed Luton, who have just six games remaining, at the top of the Championship.

Burnley still have seven games to play, making their promotion the quickest of the Championship era.

The decision to act swiftly to land the former Manchester City captain after his first managerial spell at Anderlecht came to an end has proved a masterstroke.

Many feared the worst when Burnley’s six-year stay in the English top flight came to an end last season.

Burnley’s victory also helped Sheffield United edge closer to a Premier League return as Middlesbrough remain in fourth.

The Blades now have an eight-point cushion in second and a game in hand after Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Wigan at Bramall Lane.

